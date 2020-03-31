Hollywood Venue will host the Virtual Music Festival – Up News Info Los Angeles

– An independent Hollywood music venue that was forced to close its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic will participate in an online music festival that begins Thursday.

The Hotel Cafe in Hollywood, a popular bar for new songwriters, announced on Monday that it will partner with the Uncancelled Music Festival, along with several other venues in Philadelphia and New York.

From April 2 to 8, dozens of artists will perform from their homes through StageIt, a live video streaming platform.

"Tune into the Hotel Cafe Stage every day, where you can tip individual artists / pay whatever you want for,quot; admission, "" Hotel Cafe said on Twitter.

Some of those to be performed include Colbie Caillat, Cary Brothers, Meiko, Josh Radnor and Josh Kelly.

The money raised will go to struggling artists, closed venues like the Hotel Cafe and the Recording Academy MusiCares Fund, which provides assistance to needy musicians.

Last week, the iconic Hollywood comedy club The Laugh Factory began streaming live virtual comedy sets on its YouTube channel.

On Wednesday night, superstar Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood will perform live from their home recording studio. The event will air on CBS2 at 9 p.m.