Hollie Doyle will be ready when the races return | Racing News

Hollie Doyle keeps up the pace to make sure she's ready for a resumption of the races whenever possible.

%MINIFYHTML3b27ede074563216d1f138e346e2fbd911% %MINIFYHTML3b27ede074563216d1f138e346e2fbd912%

Doyle, 23, travels every day and will be ready to return to action once the go-ahead is received on the track.

"There is not much we can really do, we have to keep the horses running," said the record-breaking jockey.

"I just go out every day and exercise, at least we are all in the same position."

"I went out looking for Archie Watson (Monday). We have to be ready when we have the go-ahead."

Doyle enjoyed a stellar 2019, with 116 winners, more in a calendar year than any other rider.

She passed Josephine Gordon's record 106 winners in November and was only the third woman to reach a century, with Hayley Turner the first to pass the three-figure mark in 2008.

Doyle also had a brilliant start to 2020, with 35 winners, before races had to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

His partner Tom Marquand is another brilliant prospect in the professional ranks, and is enjoying his second successive stint in recent months in Australia.

Marquand, who was 22 years old on Monday, had the first Group One win of his career by leading Addeybb home for Newmarket coach William Haggas at Ranvet Stakes in Rosehill.

He plans to return to the UK after riding Addeybb and Young Rascal for Haggas at the championship meeting in Randwick on April 11.

Doyle said, "He's enjoying it down there. He's a little worried about getting home, but it should be fine."

"He will just go to the Sydney Cup and then come home. We will see what happens."

"He is doing well and he loves it, but he says he doesn't know how long the races will last."