Hidden: Hollywood horror movies to watch during the closure

Hollywood has always been a fool for the cabin in the woods of the horror mark. The kind where you isolate yourself from civilization thanks to some drastic event or just for a time alone and some inexplicable fear events ruin your plans in a big way. Since we are all locked up here during coronavirus blockade, here we take a look at some of these classic scary festivals that will help you pass the time. More importantly, you will be so scared that you will not venture outside …

Comes at night (2017)

You don't have to face horror. Sometimes what you don't show can also be horrible. Night Comes shows a post-apocalyptic world limping back to normal after a contagious outbreak has devastated the planet. The movie begins with members of a family who is killing Grandpa when they have infected him. Later they also burn his corpse. Another family tries to sneak into their remote home and the two families agree to live together in these difficult times. Everything seems to be fine, but a set of mysterious events that occur at night make the members face each other. The film had a basic approach to horror, relying on the viewer's imagination to convey emotion.

Maggie (2015)

Directed by Henry Hobson and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Abigail Breslin, the film takes us into a world that is stumbling back to normal after a zombie pandemic. The infected become cannibals but the process is gradual. Wade (Arnold Schwarzenegger) receives a message from her daughter Maggie (Abigail Breslin) that she has been infected and should not search for her. He finds her in a remote hospital and takes her home, wanting to be with her during her suffering. Little by little he degenerates, but he retains enough sanity not to harm his father. She meets a childhood crush who is infected and who tells her about the horrible things that are done to the infected when they are in quarantine. Wade can poison him or shoot him, and she begs him to choose one of the options before he turns around completely.

The Babadook (2014)

This is one of those movies whose memories you will treasure for a long, long time. Combine classic horror tropes with strains of psychological terror and slasher. A woman lives alone with her young son in Adelaide. She has been distressed by the death of her husband, the dangers of her profession, and her son's increasingly erratic behavior. They discover an emerging storybook called Mister Babadook and feel rejected by the disturbing themes it contains. Her son claims that a monster came out of the book and started stalking them. Initially, it is only he who sees the entity, but then she also sees it. She seeks help but begins to believe that the monster's reach is everywhere. In the end, mother and son combine to fight and subdue the monster. The film does not clarify if the monster is real or if it is the product of the psychological scars suffered by the mother and the son, allowing the public to draw their own conclusions.

Quarantine (2008)

This found footage film is a copy of the Spanish film REC. A reporter and cameraman for a nightly show called Night Shift are following a group of firefighters in Los Angeles. An emergency call takes everyone to an apartment building. They soon discover that some residents of the building have been infected by a rapidly mutating rabies virus that jumps from victim to victim. Now, it is a fight for the survival of the trapped media and firefighters, as well as healthy residents, as the police quarantine off-site.

Cabin Fever (2002)

Directed by Eli Roth, the film is said to be based on a real-life experience of the director when he developed a skin infection during a trip. A group of friends want to spend their spring break in a remote cabin in the woods. They meet a hermit who asks for help but ignores him. He has been infected with a carnivorous virus and when he is accidentally killed and his body is thrown into a reservoir, young people also begin to contract it due to contaminated water. It was a mix of psychological horror combined with many bloody murders. The finale shows children selling lemonade made from the same water, leaving the viewer with many possibilities.