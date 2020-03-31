HGTV stars are sending a thank-you message to #HomeTogether fans

HGTV wants you to know that we are all #HomeTogether. The network known for home renovation programs is launching a new campaign for viewers on social distancing at home. In the exclusive video above, HGTV stars like Maureen McCormick, Tarek El Moussa, Christina Anstead, Hilary Farr Y Tamara day They express their gratitude to viewers who are working on the front lines fighting the spread of the coronavirus.
"Everyone at home, thanks for doing your part," Anstead says in the exclusive video above.
In addition to the #HomeTogether campaign, HGTV has several planned marathons.
Tuesday March 31 Love it or make a list airs from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET / PT. Wednesday April 1 House hunters will air in a 6 a.m. block at 12 p.m. ET / PT and Property Brothers: Forever Home takes over 12-8 p.m. ET / PT ending with a new episode at 9 p.m. ET / PT. On Thursday April 2 will have a marathon of Non-salable houses from 7 a.m. at 12 p.m. ET / PT and Windy City Rehab from 12 to 8 p.m. ET / PT. Friday April 3 Log Cabin Living airs from 6 a.m. at 6 p.m. ET / PT and The house of my lottery dreams airs from 6 p.m. until midnight ET / PT.
"HGTV is a family that brings other families together, no matter where they call home. We are grateful for the people on the front lines who continue to help and protect us. Right now, eternal gratitude is all we have and it is everything." The network said in a statement to E! News.
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
