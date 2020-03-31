HGTV stars are sending a thank-you message to #HomeTogether fans

HGTV wants you to know that we are all #HomeTogether. The network known for home renovation programs is launching a new campaign for viewers on social distancing at home. In the exclusive video above, HGTV stars like Maureen McCormick, Tarek El Moussa, Christina Anstead, Hilary Farr Y Tamara day They express their gratitude to viewers who are working on the front lines fighting the spread of the coronavirus.

"Everyone at home, thanks for doing your part," Anstead says in the exclusive video above.

In addition to the #HomeTogether campaign, HGTV has several planned marathons.