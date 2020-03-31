Here's why social media is buzzing about Jack Black's TikTok account

Are you in a social media routine? Allow Twenty one help.

Since launching his TikTok account on Monday, the Jumanji Star has become a viral sensation with her fun videos.

Starting with a bang, Jack made his TikTok debut by introducing his #StayAtHomeDance to the world. Dressed in just black shorts and sporty cowboy boots and a western hat, the funny man epically danced around his backyard and showed off his impressive dance moves.

After surprising his fans with his kicks and spins and racking up over 1 million views, he received a warm welcome from fans in the comment section. "This is a complete state of mind," commented one fan. "Give it all the hype … NOW," wrote another. "The most excited I have been is to see a celebrity join the tiktok yet," shared another follower. "Jack will do well here."

Naturally, such a good video had to be republished. the School of Rock star shared his TikTok creation on his Instagram, where he was greeted with praise from some of his famous friends.