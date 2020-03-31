Here's why social media is buzzing about Jack Black's TikTok account

Are you in a social media routine? Allow Twenty one help.
Since launching his TikTok account on Monday, the Jumanji Star has become a viral sensation with her fun videos.
Starting with a bang, Jack made his TikTok debut by introducing his #StayAtHomeDance to the world. Dressed in just black shorts and sporty cowboy boots and a western hat, the funny man epically danced around his backyard and showed off his impressive dance moves.
After surprising his fans with his kicks and spins and racking up over 1 million views, he received a warm welcome from fans in the comment section. "This is a complete state of mind," commented one fan. "Give it all the hype … NOW," wrote another. "The most excited I have been is to see a celebrity join the tiktok yet," shared another follower. "Jack will do well here."
Naturally, such a good video had to be republished. the School of Rock star shared his TikTok creation on his Instagram, where he was greeted with praise from some of his famous friends.
"Holy no,quot; Jimmy Fallon commented "Just perfection. Nailed. I didn't even see him take off his hat." Justin Long he also chimed in, writing, "I literally spent the last 10 minutes watching this in a loop. That's like a solid 4 or 5 minutes without quarantine." And how Nick Offerman just put it: "MY ZEUS,quot;.
Despite its incredible inaugural publication, the free nacho Star had some difficulty launching their second post. Addressing the camera, Jack said, "Shall I go? Shall I go? Everyone is quenching their reactions," before being interrupted. Trying to get his message across once more, Jack continued, "Am I leaving? Everyone's quenching their reactions, but I'm leaving mine." Like his first attempt, Jack was cut off again mid-sentence.
To her surprise, it was her son. Samuel Black, who was recording the star, who manipulated the images. Deciding to give him another chance, Jack delivered his message once more. This time, the 13-year-old boy let his father say what he had to say, but did not tell him that the camera was not focused on him.
"I'm going?" Jack can be heard saying off camera. "Okay, my son Sammy continues to interrupt me, so I'll say it very quickly: I'm not quenching my reactions. So go ahead and react away, mother lovers!"
Join the fun and watch Jack's epic first TikTok video above!
