Here's an estimate of when the worst will come to your state: BGR

The COVID-19 coronavirus continues to infect an increasing number of Americans, with a total number of infections as of Monday night of more than 164,000, according to the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University.

Additionally, more than 3,000 Americans have so far died from the virus, more than the number of Americans who perished in the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

This website tool has created projections for the 50 states, as well as for the country as a whole, showing when each state will reach its maximum number of estimated deaths from the virus, as well as when its hospital capacity is expected to peak.

As deaths continue to rise and infections continue to rise from the new coronavirus pandemic, not to mention the catastrophic economic impact being felt at the local, state, and federal levels here in the United States, desperate people keep asking a question . the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel:

How much longer will this last?

There's so much we don't know about this virus, from why it affects some people hard while completely avoiding other people, to when the spread will eventually slow down. New York City, in particular, has been hit hard and is struggling to prevent its health care infrastructure from crashing under the weight of the virus. Meanwhile, researchers at the University of Washington Institute of Health Metrics developed a model that estimates when each state will peak in terms of hospital use and peak resources, as well as deaths from the virus spike in the state.

You can check out all of those estimates here, but be careful – these numbers are downright grim. The website, for example, currently shows that the US USA You will experience your worst day of coronavirus deaths in mid-April, with an estimated 2,271 deaths from the virus projected for April 15.

These projections may seem quite frightening, because while that number reflects the worst total virus deaths in a single day in the US. Another estimate is that the cumulative total of deaths to date from the virus will exceed 82,000 in early August.

If you connect different states, estimates show that New York is reaching its peak in coronavirus deaths within a little over a week from now, while Florida would come in early May. And it is important to underline that the team behind the website makes it clear at the top of the page that "the projections represent the continuation of strong measures of social distancing and other protection measures."

It is quite easy to use; just type the state you want to see estimates for. In a nutshell: we are not out of the woods yet, and if we leave our collective foot without gas, even a little, things will get much worse and faster.

Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus task force response coordinator, said this weekend the Meet the press "The sooner we react and the sooner states and metropolitan areas react and make sure they fully mitigate while understanding exactly what their hospitals need, then we can move forward together and protect the utmost of Americans."

