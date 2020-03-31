Here is a list of positive cases from the Henry Ford health system – Up News Info Detroit

– Henry Ford Health System is providing a daily notice recounting the latest developments in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Henry Ford says that because they value the privacy of their patients, they are not revealing specific details about individual patients.

Here is the list below of positive coronavirus cases at 10:45 a.m. of Monday:

Henry Ford Hospital, 691; 257 hospitalized.

Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, 271; 102 hospitalized.

Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, 233; 93 hospitalized.

Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital, 124; 70 hospitalized.

Henry Ford Allegiance Health, 20 years old; 18 hospitalized.

%MINIFYHTML597395c9ec6c3a1e49debd9419521dd311% %MINIFYHTML597395c9ec6c3a1e49debd9419521dd312%

Total number of Henry Ford Health System patients who tested negative: 2,923.

Total number of Henry Ford Health System patients who tested positive: 1,543.

Blood donations

Henry Ford and Health Alliance Plan are organizing upcoming blood donation campaigns in association with the Versiti Blood Bank of Michigan. Versiti has implemented precautions under the CDC and AABB recommendations to ensure the safety of the donation process. This includes pre-screening both staff and potential donors, social distancing during the donation process (beds will be 6 feet away), and frequent disinfection of surfaces and beds. Registration required.

10 a.m. at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, Health Alliance Plan corporate offices, 1414 E. Maple Road, Troy.

Noon – 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, Henry Ford's corporate offices, One Ford Place, between Second and Third Streets, three and a half blocks south of West Grand Boulevard in Detroit.

Send your best wishes to patients

For hospitalized patients, listening to friends and family is always an important part of recovery. During the current COVID-19 outbreak, connecting with community supporters can be just as important. the Online community platform "Well Wishes,quot; allows loved ones and the community to share good wishes and inspirational words. Messages are displayed on televisions in patient rooms on a dedicated channel.

Community donations

Henry Ford appreciates the great amount of support from local companies and organizations that want to donate medical supplies. Additional Henry Ford locations accept new and unused medical supplies at their shipping and receiving docks. Hours of operation are also updated:

Henry Ford corporate offices, One Ford Place Drive, Detroit, between Second and Third streets, 3 ½ blocks south of West Grand Boulevard. 8 a.m. at 3 p.m. Monday Friday; 11am. at 4 p.m. Sundays

Henry Ford Allegiance Health, 205 N. East Ave., Jackson. 8 a.m. at 3 p.m. Monday Friday.

Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, 15855 19 Mile Road, Clinton Township. 8 a.m. at 3 p.m. Monday Friday.

Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, 6777 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield. 8 a.m. at 3 p.m. Monday Friday.

Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital, 2333 Biddle, Wyandotte. 8 a.m. at 3 p.m. Monday Friday.

Patient Hotline

313-874-1055 from 8 a.m. at 5 p.m. Monday Friday.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.