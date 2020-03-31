Here are some tips in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Sitting at the kitchen table or on the sofa while working from home can cause severe back pain.

Doctors suggest working on a flat surface with the keyboard at arm height, this helps the elbows remain bent.

Also, taking breaks every 20 to 30 minutes for walking or stretching is helpful for your posture.

Also, if you work from home, your clothes could be even more important now.

A Mentimeter survey found that 12 percent of people kept their cameras turned off during virtual meetings because they wore partial clothing or not.

The software company says 44 percent also dressed professionally for their virtual business meetings or improved their backgrounds behind them.

