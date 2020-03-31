Herd immunity versus herd mentality; Now that you have time, read some good legislation; More Answers (03/31/20) – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML02992aa027d2bc3926a678b0f92d072d11% %MINIFYHTML02992aa027d2bc3926a678b0f92d072d12%

Collective immunity versus collective mentality

%MINIFYHTML02992aa027d2bc3926a678b0f92d072d13% %MINIFYHTML02992aa027d2bc3926a678b0f92d072d14%

Since both phrases are in the news these days, they don't need introductions. While herd immunity may be beneficial to us, the herd mentality can go either way. It is disturbing to see that the nation has two different views on the severity of the COVID-19 epidemic. Common sense is not so common, it can be said, but it is tragic that, despite the availability of abundant scientific information, it seems that a good part of the population cannot convert that information into knowledge and knowledge into wisdom. Even if their lives are in danger.

%MINIFYHTML02992aa027d2bc3926a678b0f92d072d15% %MINIFYHTML02992aa027d2bc3926a678b0f92d072d16%

In general, the herd mentality is used in reference to livestock. However, we humans also display this trait, especially when we cannot make our own decisions, and we are compelled to follow others blindly. It is time for us to open our eyes and seriously consider whether those we follow can be trusted in our lives. Yes, our lives. That's how serious this situation is. Science transcends religious, holiday, ethnic, and other man-made divisions. Let science get us out of this mess.

G. Gunawardana, Longmont

Now that you have time, read some good legislation

The response to the new coronavirus outbreak is still ongoing and the result is still in doubt. But Congress has moved aggressively to mitigate the economic impacts. We should now begin to focus our attention on the other dominant risk to our health and economy: climate change.

We have time now while our lives are disturbed, to reflect on the scientific discussions and conclusions of studies on climate change. The effects are increasingly evident and are becoming clearer every year.

Now is the time to review and examine the proposed solutions, such as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Law (House Resolution 763). Now that we are all locked up in our computers for the next few weeks, look it up and read the act. Think about it and contact your representative to express what you think about it.

James Maiden, Westminster

So much gratitude

This was the best way I could think of to say this as loudly as possible: I want to say a huge thank you to all the people who continue to work so that many of us can be safe at home. I see notices of appreciation to healthcare workers, and I include them in this letter. But I also thank postal workers, truckers, garbage collectors, store clerks, janitors, the people who make sure we have electricity and clean water, and many others. I can't name all the jobs that so many people do, but you know who you are. I know everyone is at risk and is not taken for granted.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart!

Caroline Kauffman, Lafayette

Don't you need that stimulus test? Consider donating it

The purposes of coronavirus payments include alleviating the financial distress of families affected by the pandemic and stimulating overall economic activity.

If you don't need the payment you receive, consider donating to a charity like a food bank, spending the money to support small businesses and their employees, or making a cash gift to someone who has lost income.

Although it's tempting to put money in a child's college account or invest in the depressed stock market, be aware of unauthorized employees and owners of your local restaurant, bar, or retail store who need money to stay in business, buy food, pay rent and make car payments. This includes your plumber, hairstylist, groomer, yard and snow care service, child care provider and many more.

Daniel Chilcoat, Lakewood

To send a letter to the editor about this article, send it online or check out our guidelines on how to send it by email or postal mail.