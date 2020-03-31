He runs to translate the COVID-19 information while some communities in the USA. USA They stay out News USA

Jonesboro, Arkansas – Melisa Laelan is used to challenges.

Four years ago, a mumps outbreak affected the Marshallese community in northwest Arkansas. Laelan, founder and CEO of the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese, said they could move quickly, with the help of the health department, to translate information so that all community members could stay informed. The speed and lethality of the new coronavirus have her much more concerned.

"Why didn't we have all these resources before?" Laelan said. "There are certain communities that will be left out simply because they have a language barrier. I am being bombarded with translation requests."

To fill the "big gap,quot; in information, Laelan has been working overtime to ensure that her community of approximately 12,000 people keeps up with everything.

"In our case, there are some offices that the Marshallese communities trust. We are one of them," Laelan said. "So if I'm confused, how do you think the community is going to respond?"

Volunteer Lori VanKirk fills a container with hand sanitizer at Foundry Distilling Co in West Des Moines, Iowa (Charlie Neibergall / AP Photo)

Due to insistence from Lelan's office, the churches have been closed, a move that initially received some rejection in the community. With those natural gathering places for information sharing no longer an option, the CEO has relied on the "cheapest way,quot; to get information: including leaning on social media to do live broadcasts and share videos and posts. They highlight limited meetings, washing hands, and taking other proactive steps that the general American population is also taking.

Laelan said she is also reminding people who are at particular risk because Marshallese communities in the United States have a high incidence of chronic disease. And he's doing it while keeping up with other jobs and priorities, and receiving profane emails from non-Marshallese communities telling him he's not doing enough.

"There are small changes, but not in the big way that we expect," Laelan said.

Mixed messages, disinformation

The Marshalleses aren't the only ones struggling to keep up. In Des Moines, Iowa, a medium-sized city with a decades-long history of hosting refugees, more than 100 languages ​​are spoken.

According to Pablo Ortega, director of the English as a Second Language program in the Des Moines Public Schools system, about 22 percent of those students qualify for ELL services. This percentage increases to more than half of the student body, if parents who do not speak English as a second language are included. Full size can be difficult to maintain, especially for people from linguistic backgrounds where there is no representative in one of the many state and nonprofit agencies that provide needed services to refugees and other underserved populations in Iowa.

Earlier this month, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that schools would close at least until April 13, a message that Ortega applauded and said can be communicated quite easily.

"But the other aspects of serving this community is one that I think will start to be a higher priority," Ortega said, listing concerns like utilities, rent and food. "We really don't have a handle on what those needs are yet."

He also noted that mixed messages at the federal level are slowing everything down.

"I wish there was a more unified federal response to this, as it would be easier for the rest of us to say 'this is the process or the approach'." When the message breaks, especially with a population that does not speak English as their first language, then it is exacerbating the problem much more in terms of getting the message across, "Ortega said.

A sign posted on the wall in Spanish and English informing seniors about the COVID-19 virus and how to 'stop the spread of germs'. at the Little Havana Nutrition and Activity Centers of Dade County, Inc., Miami (Brynn Anderson / AP Photo)

Zack Balcha, a community navigator at the Des Moines-based Burmese Ethnic Minority Defense and Resource Center (EMBARC), said countering disinformation has also been an issue. He said that the center has expanded its resources to include the Congolese and Eritrean populations, something that was already in process, but was streamlined with the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Some people say, 'Africans can't get the virus'. Or 'Vitamin C can stop the virus'. Yes, it can help you defend yourself, but it won't stop the virus. So there are things we have to work out, "Balcha said, noting that many refugees do not read or write in any language, or do not have access to Wi-Fi or a computer at home, or possibly do not even know how to use a computer.

For those with access to a computer, Balcha said there is additional concern that what people are consuming is false, including channels that purport to be updates from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). USA

"If you go to the history of the Facebook or YouTube channel, you can see that the name was changed. For example, the one I saw was Alexandria Ocasio Cortez for President 2020. And then, go to another name and finally to a COVID update -19 from the CDC. What they are doing is selling their products or gaining more followers, "said Balcha.

Like Laelan, EMBARC also shares its own videos on social media, which Balcha said is being largely seen by people outside of Iowa, an indication of how sparse information is in many languages ​​around the world, not Iowa only. He said it's impossible to make a video for every news update, and instead tries to provide comprehensive and useful information.

"The people of South Dakota, Utah and Atlanta called me and said this is good for their community, too," said Balcha.

For Ortega, he said a silver lining is that Des Moines has benefited from being a smaller, more isolated city, something that has given him and his colleagues in the city a little more time to prepare.

"I better knock on wood, but our levels in terms of numbers and confirmed cases, compared to other places like Illinois, next door or east or west, we are not even the same stadium," said Ortega.