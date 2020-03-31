HBO Pressing Mark Ruffalo Drama Premiere – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLe88408a4643927dff5fddb979c00f06011% %MINIFYHTMLe88408a4643927dff5fddb979c00f06012%

Mark Ruffalo Drama I know this is true It has a new release date after HBO pushed the limited series for two weeks.

The Up News Info understands that the change occurs after the news that Undoing It will move from May 10 to Fall. The premium network revealed last week that The Undoing, which is based on the novel by Jean Hanff Korelitz You should have known starring Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman, would move by the end of the year.

I know this is true, which comes from writer and director Derek Cianfrance, was originally slated to debut on Monday, April 27, but will now launch on Sunday, May 10.

The six-part series is based on Wally Lamb's best-selling book. Written, directed, and executive produced by Cianfrance, the family saga follows the parallel life of identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey, both played by Ruffalo, in an epic tale of betrayal, sacrifice, and forgiveness in the context of 20th-century America. .

The cast also includes Melissa Leo, Rosie O & # 39; Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, John Procaccino, Rob Huebel, Philip Ettinger, Aisling Franciosi, Michael Greyeyes, Guillermo Díaz, Marcello Fonte, Bruce Greenwood, Brian Goodman with Juliette Lewis and Kathryn Hahn.

Ruffalo is an executive producer with Lamb, Ben Browning, and Glen Basner of FilmNation Entertainment, along with Gregg Fienberg and Anya Epstein. Lynette Howell Taylor and Jamie Patricof are executive co-producers.