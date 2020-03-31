HBO Joins Netflix in Paying Actors on COVID 19-Delayed Series, Other Studios Still Evaluate Their Options – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLae5afa4617094e05313fe339fc5aa4df11% %MINIFYHTMLae5afa4617094e05313fe339fc5aa4df12%

A week ago, Deadline reported that Netflix had begun paying cast members on shows affected by the industry shutdown of production imposed by the Coronavirus pandemic, which is being treated as force majeure or unpredictable circumstances. I've learned that HBO has become the second most important study to do that, as others are still mulling over their options.

I heard that the sticking point for the studios has been the series that had been slated to go into production, but the start of filming was under pressure due to the ongoing health crisis. I heard studios job executives have been arguing that delayed start of production is indeed a hiatus and that actors shouldn't be paid, some also invoke the time limit they have for regular customers of the series who paid over $ 20,000 per episode. I heard that SAG-AFTRA disagrees with the argument for the break and the union has been actively involved in the situation, seeking solutions for union members and threatening to file complaints if the problem is not resolved.

%MINIFYHTMLae5afa4617094e05313fe339fc5aa4df13% %MINIFYHTMLae5afa4617094e05313fe339fc5aa4df14% Related story %MINIFYHTMLae5afa4617094e05313fe339fc5aa4df15% %MINIFYHTMLae5afa4617094e05313fe339fc5aa4df16% SAG-AFTRA Alerts Members to COVID-19 Casting Scam Looking for Nude Videos

"We are in talks with the industry on how to resolve the consequences of the production shutdown, but we are not going to comment on the details of those discussions while they are still happening," a SAG-AFTRA spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline. .

What Netflix did for the actors of the series, which were suspended before it was put into production, is to pay their minimum guarantees. Those episodic rates for the minimum number of episodes that each regular cast member is guaranteed on one show each season by their contract (varies).

After talking to various sources, the general consensus is that we may not see another study match Netflix's terms, as many seem reluctant to pay actors anything now. After some exchanges with SAG-AFTRA, I heard that HBO agreed on a payment schedule that includes giving the actors 25% of their pay now, 25% when production was supposed to start on their show and the remaining 50% by filming actually begins The network declined to comment.

HBO has a number of series that had a production start date, including Euphoria, Succession, Barry Y Show time.