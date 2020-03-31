Harry Styles is trapped in California amid a coronavirus pandemic

Harry Styles, like many others around the world, is struggling to overcome self-isolation in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the social and economic effects of which have yet to be seen in full force.

Former Director One was supposed to return to Europe for the latter part of his Love on Tour concerts, but he had to remain in the great state of California due to quarantine precautionary measures. The 26-year-old is apparently finding it difficult.

During his conversation with Ronan Kemp in Capital Breakfast This Tuesday, Harry stated, "I was stuck here in California." The singer-songwriter claims that he was about to take a flight home, but that day, all American flights were canceled, which landed him in the United States.

According to Kendall Jenner's ex-boyfriend, he was "really sad,quot; about having to cancel the dates, but ultimately it was for the best. Harry was eager to spend time with his family, including his mother and sister.

Fans of Styles know that her mother, Anne, and Gemma, her sister, live in the UK where the pop star comes from. Mr. Styles' dates were supposed to start in the UK on April 15, but those concerts were delayed by a full year.

See this post on Instagram Anyone who knows me knows that acting has always been my favorite part of working in music. However, at times like these, the safety and security of the touring team, fans, and everyone else around the world is an immediate priority. For obvious reasons, the next tour in the UK and Europe will be rescheduled for 2021. Tickets already purchased will be valid for these shows. In the meantime, we will closely monitor the situation around the world and continue to update it in the coming months. For your own safety and that of others, isolate yourself. We are all in this together. I can't wait to see you on the road as soon as it's safe to do so. Until then, treat people with kindness. H A post shared by @ harrystyles on March 25, 2020 at 12:00 a.m. PDT

The former One Direction member, showing his humility, assured listeners that it was obviously not the most important thing in the world, considering that some people are losing their lives and there are also effects on the economy. It is not clear what will happen in the future.

As for what he's been quarantining, Styles said he's been writing a lot more music lately. He hasn't had many opportunities to do so in the past few months, so in a sense it has been a good thing for him.

Ad

Styles added that he should be "playing guitar more," and also writing lyrics and poems, however, due to the COVID-19, he actually started doing the aforementioned tasks much more.



Post views:

0 0