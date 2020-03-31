Gun ownership skyrockets in Brazil under Bolsonaro

BRASÍLIA – President Jair Bolsonaro has galvanized the culture of weapons in Brazil.

His signature campaign sign was a pistol-folded hand. One of his first moves in office was to ease gun ownership rules. Her three eldest sons, the politicians themselves, have been fierce advocates of expanding gun ownership through policy proposals and social media posts.

With their actions, Bolsonaro and his children have done more than make it easier for Brazilians to legally obtain a weapon. They have fueled a political and cultural debate about guns that was new to Brazil, but that in many ways reflects the discussion in the United States, where critics say more guns mean more deaths and supporters say guns are necessary for the self defense.

"With disarmament laws, who gives access to firearms, the decent citizen who only wants to protect himself, or the criminal, who by definition does not follow the laws?" Mr. Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter. "The right to legitimate self-defense cannot continue to be violated!"