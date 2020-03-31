Gun ownership skyrockets in Brazil under Bolsonaro

BRASÍLIA – President Jair Bolsonaro has galvanized the culture of weapons in Brazil.
His signature campaign sign was a pistol-folded hand. One of his first moves in office was to ease gun ownership rules. Her three eldest sons, the politicians themselves, have been fierce advocates of expanding gun ownership through policy proposals and social media posts.
With their actions, Bolsonaro and his children have done more than make it easier for Brazilians to legally obtain a weapon. They have fueled a political and cultural debate about guns that was new to Brazil, but that in many ways reflects the discussion in the United States, where critics say more guns mean more deaths and supporters say guns are necessary for the self defense.
"With disarmament laws, who gives access to firearms, the decent citizen who only wants to protect himself, or the criminal, who by definition does not follow the laws?" Mr. Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter. "The right to legitimate self-defense cannot continue to be violated!"
In Brazil, a country of more than 209 million that has one of the highest murder rates in the world, the right to bear arms is not a constitutional guarantee, as it is in the United States. The gun rights movement has been on the losing side of the political debate.
Approximately two out of every three Brazilians oppose the possession of weapons, and an even larger portion of the population is against making it easier to obtain a weapons permit, according to a 2019 survey conducted by Datafolha, a leading Brazilian research group.
But attitudes toward weapons may be changing under Mr. Bolsonaro. Since he relaxed his gun ownership rules in his first few weeks in office, the number of permit applications has increased dramatically.
"In the long run, this could be disastrous," said Natália Pollachi, project coordinator for the Sou da Paz Institute, a public policy group that supports strict gun laws.
During Mr. Bolsonaro's first year in office, the government issued more than 200,000 licenses to gun owners. The federal police, which issue self-defense licenses, approved 54,300 permits in 2019, an increase of 98 percent over the previous year. The army, which grants hunters and gatherers permits, issued more than 147,800 new licenses in 2019, an increase of 68 percent.
The Sou da Paz Institute obtained these figures through Freedom of Information requests and shared them with The Times.
The flood of new weapons in Brazilian homes can make domestic violence more deadly, make common confrontations fatal, and fuel a black market that is already thriving, Pollachi said.
Congress is currently considering a handful of bills that would further facilitate regulations. And the most prominent champions of the gun rights movement are the president's three eldest sons.
Eduardo Bolsonaro, member of Congress and one of his father's most visible substitutes, He has spoken with admiration of the Second Amendment in the United States. He has lobbied to make the Brazilian market more attractive to foreign arms manufacturers, which he says would lower prices and give gun enthusiasts more options.
Flávio Bolsonaro, senator, made promoting arms manufacturing in Brazil the focus of his first bill in the legislature last year. And Carlos Bolsonaro, a member of the Rio de Janeiro council, has also been an advocate for gun rights.
"The right to defend his own life is a legitimate right of Brazilian citizens," said Flávio Bolsonaro, the senator, in an interview. "The right to life is not negotiable for us."
Reacting to a surge in drug-related violence that took hold in the 1990s, Brazil's 2003 congress passed a general disarmament law that sought to make possession of weapons rare by making the application process for a permission is expensive, slow and bureaucratic.
It required that anyone interested in applying for a self-defense firearm permit had to persuade the federal police that they had a "reasonable need,quot; for a weapon, a vague criterion that gave the government a lot of discretion to deny the requests. Collectors and hunters had to apply for a permit with the army.
Applicants also had to pay high fees, demonstrate that they had no criminal record, undergo a psychological test, and obtain marksmanship training. Once granted, the licenses gave civilians the right to keep weapons at home, but not to carry them outside.
The law also paid gun owners, licensed and not, to turn in their weapons to the state, and nearly 650,000 did so in the first year, according to the federal government.
Two years after the law was passed, voters rejected a broader measure presented in a referendum, which would have effectively banned all sales of civilian weapons.
But even with the possession of heavily regulated firearms, illicit weapons were still widely circulated.
Powerful drug cartels have long circumvented gun regulations by smuggling weapons, primarily through the porous border with Paraguay. Gang members openly carry powerful pistols and rifles in various districts of Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and other cities where criminal organizations often have more influence among citizens than the state.
Last year, Rio de Janeiro police confiscated more than 8,400 firearms, including 505 rifles, a record.
When Mr. Bolsonaro launched his presidential candidacy, Brazil had more than 63,800 homicides, a record, and led the world in the number of deaths caused by firearms.
Bolsonaro, a former Army far-right captain, promised to make it easier for civilians to obtain weapons.
"All those who are useless are armed!" he exclaimed during a television interview in 2018, when he was campaigning. "Only decent citizens are not."
President An almost fatal stabbing at a rally a few weeks before the election gave a new sense of urgency to Mr. Bolsonaro's assertion that "good citizens,quot; must be armed to protect themselves from "criminals."
The executive decree signed by Mr. Bolsonaro two weeks after taking office relaxed the licensing process by facilitating compliance with the requirements for the possession of weapons. For example, simply living in a rural area or in an urban area with a high crime rate can now be used as justification to apply for a gun permit under the decree.
The decree extended the validity of permits from five to 10 years, and increased the amount of ammunition that can be purchased at one time, and the amount of weapons that an individual can possess. It also allowed the sale of larger arms.
Among those now commercially available is the T4, a military-style semi-automatic rifle produced by Taurus, a Brazilian arms maker, that had previously only been available to the military.
When he signed the decree, Bolsonaro said that the ability to possess weapons would give Brazilians "peace within their homes."
Obtaining permission to buy a gun in Brazil still requires a long process, which includes a mental health assessment and a criminal background check, which can take months. But shooting ranges and gun shops started to see an increase in business, even before the new rules went into effect.
Lilia Melo, a high school teacher in the northern state of Pará, said the new rules would inevitably lead to more weapons flowing to the black market, which can only lead to more violence.
"Weapons don't bring us security," he said. "These conflicts end up depriving us of our right to be on the streets."
Letícia Casado reported from Brasilia and Ernesto Londoño reported from Rio de Janeiro.
%MINIFYHTML0ee44047ecc94bd121a9565fc5734fba17%