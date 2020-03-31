Gritty's best moments as NHL players vote Flyers mascot best

The NHLPA released its annual player survey Tuesday that covers a wide range of topics. Among the questions asked to the players was, who is the best mascot of the NHL team?

In a landslide victory, Gritty won the vote for the second year in a row winning a whopping 69.72 percent of the poll. Gnash, the Nashville Predators mascot, and Howler, the Arizona Coyotes mascot, completed the top three (at 2.80 percent each).

The Philadelphia Flyers mascot has graced fans and players across the league with its hilarious acts, from tormenting opposing players and fans to staging elaborate air shows while becoming a beloved figure.

These are some of Gritty's best moments.

Sandy falls on the ice

In his NHL debut as the Flyers' mascot, Gritty stepped onto the ice to shoot jerseys at the stalls with a cannon. Like any inexperienced skater, Gritty fell onto her back after shooting the coveted memory into the stands.

Extremely relatable.

"It came in like a wrecking ball,quot;

In his regular season debut, Gritty had one of the best innings: dare we say, better than the Golden Knight? – swinging from the rafters to the ice as Miley Cyrus' hit song "Wrecking Ball,quot; played on the sand.

Striped outdoors

During the 2019 NHL Stadium Series, Gritty got into trouble with the Lincoln Financial Field authorities when they started showing up. It is unknown whether or not Gritty was escorted to the stadium jail.

Sandy teasing P.K. Subban, Brad Marchand

The seven-foot orange creature has made sure to taunt opposing players during pregame warm-ups.

Before a game against the New Jersey Devils, Gritty held up a sign on defender P.K. Subban's address on his fiance Lindsey Vonn.

Earlier this season, Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand overshot the puck in a shootout against the Flyers, resulting in a Bruins loss. On the next trip from Boston to Philadelphia, Gritty made sure that Marchand didn't forget that moment.