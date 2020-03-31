Greektown Casino donates rooms to first responders – Up News Info Detroit

Detroit: In a Detroit Free Press article, Greektown Casino-Hotel is donating rooms to Detroit police, fire and EMS technicians.

It was announced that 40 rooms have been reserved for first responders who have concerns about bringing the virus to their families. For that reason, only healthy lifeguards can do this, and their temperatures are monitored every time they enter and leave the hotel.

%MINIFYHTML831fdff37632f22b1fbd1a5632e0742d13% %MINIFYHTML831fdff37632f22b1fbd1a5632e0742d14%

%MINIFYHTML831fdff37632f22b1fbd1a5632e0742d15% %MINIFYHTML831fdff37632f22b1fbd1a5632e0742d16%

Greetown Casino-Hotel spokesman Marvin Beatty told the Detroit Free Press and interviewed: "There are so many lifeguards working and coming into contact with many people," Beatty said. "We are providing them with a safe place to go instead of going home and potentially exposing their families."

However, due to the reduction in staff at the hotel, they are alone for meals. The Free Press reports that both the Detroit police and fire departments have been affected by the coronavirus. With the Detroit homicide commander and a 911 dispatcher dying from the virus. Additionally, 39 police officers, including Chief James Craig, tested positive for CONID-19. Along with 21 other firefighters currently in quarantine.

Steps have been taken in the police department to protect officers. They must monitor their temperature when entering and leaving buildings, and have been issued masks and protective gear to wear when needed on multiple service calls.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Detroit Free Press information contributed to this report.