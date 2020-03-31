Governor Whitmer works with VP Pence despite criticism of President Trump – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – President Donald Trump is also setting his sights on Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has been highly critical of the federal government's response.

During his press conference last Friday, the president called Whitmer among other governors and said they did not appreciate his help.

Whitmer says he will not respond to all of the President's comments and that he wants to work with the Federal government.

Vice President Mike Pence and Whitmer have been on the phone about ways the state and government can work together.

