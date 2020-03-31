Government license fee plans would put $ 370 million in budget – Deadline

The BBC has claimed that government plans to decriminalize license fee evasion in the UK could eliminate a £ 300M ($ 370M) hole in its programming budget and lead to "significant cuts" to premium services. line.

The BBC presented his case in a presentation to the government consultation on the dismissal of criminal penalties, including prison terms, for people who do not pay the annual license fee of £ 154.50.

%MINIFYHTMLa19c5c4be428e6d6f5e496dc56f88a5011% %MINIFYHTMLa19c5c4be428e6d6f5e496dc56f88a5012%

He said a change to civil penalties would result in license fee evasion jumping to 10%, according to independent research commissioned by the corporation, while adding that operating costs for a new system would be much higher.

Together, this would cost the BBC £ 300M, he said. This has been revised from a previous estimate of £ 200 million when the government conducted a similar review of decriminalization of license fee evasion in 2015.

Related story The costume makers of & # 39; His Dark Materials & # 39; are sewing medical uniforms for UK coronavirus doctors

The BBC said: “The costs to the BBC would therefore amount to more than £ 1 billion during the remainder of the Charter period from 2022 to 2027. This would inevitably require significant cuts to BBC programs and services. It would also substantially reduce the BBC's investment in the UK creative economy across the UK, including English nations and regions. "

The government has previously argued that the license fee collection needs to be updated. Former Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan said in February that the time has come to "make sure the TV license fee remains relevant in this changing media landscape," adding that "many people" feel that the sanctions penalties for evaders "punish the vulnerable."

However, since February, the world has changed significantly amid the coronavirus pandemic. The BBC has been hailed as a valuable public service during the chaos of the crisis, and government attitudes towards the station seem to have softened, and ministers are now featured on iconic shows, such as those on Radio 4. Today program, after a brief boycott.

The BBC referred to this in their consultation. "Recent events mean that the focus of the government, the BBC, stakeholders and the public has rightly been elsewhere," he said. “The BBC is a national asset and has a vital role to play for the United Kingdom. It is at the heart of the public service transmission system, something that is now more vital than ever. ”