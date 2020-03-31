Gopher Marcus Carr says he will enter the NBA draft, will not sign with agent – Up News Info

– Marcus Carr of Minnesota will declare his early entry into the NBA draft, the second baseman said Monday night in a post on his Instagram account.

Carr said she intends to keep her name on the draft, but said she will not sign with an agent to maintain her college eligibility. Carr's teammate sophomore Daniel Oturu announced last week that he was entering the draft.

"I look forward to receiving valuable information, going through any process that includes this unique year project, and ultimately making the best decision for myself and my family," Carr said.

Carr played just one season for the Gophers, having to stay out in 2018-19 after his transfer from Pittsburgh. Oturu and Carr combined to represent half of the team's score in 2019-20. Carr averaged 15.4 points, 6.7 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 36.8 minutes for the Gophers.

