Good doctors! Movies where healthcare professionals were true heroes

Medicine is often called the noble profession. The current coronavirus crisis has once again demonstrated why that is the case. Medical professionals are at the forefront of the battle against this deadly disease and do everything possible to contain them. They are fighting it day and night despite the risks and really go beyond duty. Our films have always portrayed doctors and nurses in good light. As a salute to the brave hearts that fight in this war for us, we bring you a list of movies where health professionals exemplified the noble features of their profession.

Dr. Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani (1946)

The film is based on the life of a real-life Dr. Dwarkanath Kotnis, an Indian doctor who worked in China during the Japanese invasion in World War II and gave up his life treating his patients. The young idealistic doctor, played by V Shantaram, who also directed the film, learns that the Chinese besieging the Japanese need medical help and travels there at the height of World War II. There he meets a Chinese girl who becomes his assistant and, in due course, they marry. Such is their zeal that on the wedding night, they set out to help the wounded after a raid. A plague appears and, to find a cure for it, the good doctor injects himself to develop ant bodies. He is able to develop a vaccine but then succumbs to the rigors of the profession. His young wife is seen arriving in India along with her young son in climax.

Anuradha (1960)

The film was based on a short story written by Sachin Bhowmick. It is a love triangle between a young woman who marries an idealistic doctor but then develops feelings for a wealthy friend. Dr. Nirmal Chowdhary (Balraj Sahni), who lost his mother to illness, decides to dedicate his life to serving the poor and moves to remote Nandgaon. Anuradha (Leela Naidu), a wealthy heiress, is in love with him and wants to marry him, despite the fact that he warned her about the difficulties she will face in a remote village. She marries him against her father's wishes, but soon the work of managing a house without servants in a distant place begins to take its toll. Her husband also cares more about his patients than about marital happiness. Chance approaches with a wealthy suitor Deepak (Abhi Bhattacharya) whose wounded girlfriend is successfully operated on by Nirmal. She longs to return to the exuberant city life, only to change her mind at the last moment when she learns that her peers hold her husband in high esteem. It was a simple story that highlighted the fact that doctors who work in remote areas sometimes have to sacrifice family life for the sake of their cause.

Dil Ek Mandir (1963)

This was another love triangle between a doctor, her lover, and the man she finally married. It was quite melodramatic in content, according to the type of movies being made, but it represented the dedication of a doctor. Dr. Dharmesh (Rajendra Kumar) only lives to care for his patients. He is nursing a broken heart because the love of his life Sita (Meena Kumari) has married a wealthy businessman Ram (Raaj Kumar). Ram contracts cancer and arrives at Dharmesh hospital for treatment. Sita is not sure if Ram is the right doctor for her husband as her feelings could interfere. To show her that his zeal to heal patients is greater than his feelings for her, he works around the clock to find a line of treatment and even suffers a heart attack in the process. He successfully operates on Ram, but then dies from exhaustion. Ram and Sita then build a hospital in their memory.

Khamoshi (1970)

This time it is not a doctor but a nurse who was at the forefront. The film is based on the Bengali short story titled Nurse Mitra by well-known Bengali writer Ashutosh Mukherjee and is a remake of Asit Sen director Bengali film Deep Jwele Jaai (1959) starring Suchitra Sen. It is a moving story of nurses. Full dedication to healing mental patients and the collapse that they suffer from. Nurse Radha (Waheeda Rahman) cures a patient Dev Kumar (Dharmendra) from his illness through her caring care. She crosses professional boundaries and falls in love with him and breaks his heart when he leaves the hospital. A new patient, Arun Choudury (Rajesh Khanna), who suffers from acute mania is now admitted. Radha initially refuses to treat him, but then relents. They both share memories of his past and Arun gradually heals. Convinced that he will also leave her, Radha collapses. However, Arun promises to wait for her until she is healed. The film had fabulous music by Hemant Kumar, including the haunting song Tum pukar lo.

Anand (1971)

The film shows the friendship between a kind-hearted doctor and a cancer patient. It starred two superstars: the current one, Rajesh Khanna and the one being created, Amitabh Bachchan. Dr. Bhaskar (Bachchan) is a cancer specialist who wants to help his poor patients. His kind nature makes him invest emotionally in his patients and he doesn't like it when they lose the battle with life. Anand (Khanna), a man in the terminal stage of cancer, enters her life and the two quickly become friends, so much so that she begins to live in Bhaskar's house. Anand discovers that Bhaskar loves Renu (Sumita Sanyal) from a distance and tries to arrange their marriage. He illuminates everyone's life in the short span of six months he has. He passes away, but not before teaching Bhaskar a valuable lesson that he must learn to live in the moment and not take life or death too seriously. It gave viewers an insight into what our surgeons, especially those fighting cancer, have to go through on a daily basis and made us realize their efforts to stay sane.

Ek Doctor Ki Maut (1990)

Based on real-life event reports, this is perhaps Pankaj Kapur's best movie as an actor. He plays a dedicated researcher who, at the cost of his health and family life, discovers a leprosy vaccine. However, the jealousy of those in power makes his life hell. The insult turns into injury when its discovery is credited to American scientists. He has strayed to a small town but continues to work. The redemption finally comes when he is invited by a leading foreign institute to join the panel of doctors investigating other life-threatening illnesses. It was a study of dedicated microsome researchers and how the unhealthy atmosphere prevents them from reaching their true potential. Pankaj Kapur brought to life the sincerity and dedication of a doctor who has married to do perfect research. It's a must-see if you want to know more about the hearts and minds of doctors who are researching cures for new diseases.