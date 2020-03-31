Glen Durrant puts his dreams of Premier League darts on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic | Darts News

"I am following all the necessary guidelines and I just hope this happens soon and we can return to normal,quot;





Glen Durrant has put his Premier League launch dreams on hold

Premier League Darts table champion Glen Durrant has to put his dreams on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 49-year-old Middlesbrough pitcher has enjoyed a whirlwind, more or less, having won his PDC touring card and been propelled into the Premier League ranks after claiming a successive third BDO world title in January of last year.

The Premier League program was suspended after Night Six in Liverpool as a result of the current global health crisis and may not resume until July, as the PDC faces the prospect of a three-month shutdown.

Duzza had just beaten Daryl Gurney 7-5 at M,amp;S ​​Bank Arena to stay on top of the table., one point above three-time PDC world champion Michael van Gerwen.

The world number 19 said: "A week ago, I was quite depressed because it was a dream for me to play the Premier League."

"Newcastle was next, which is obviously 40 minutes from my house and I had about 500 people going to that, and the week after that, I had Michael van Gerwen in Rotterdam."

"That's what dreams are about, that's why I joined the PDC, for games like that."

"But over time, you start to realize that this is a serious time for everyone and that it's about your health and wellness and knocking on wood, I'm absolutely fine."

"I am fit, I am healthy, I am at home, I follow all the necessary guidelines and I only hope that this happens soon and we can return to normality."

I don't have the courage to change like Peter Wright and darts haven't hurt me. They have taken me to the top 20 in the world. Will Duzza change his darts?

Speaking in Liverpool, the Teessider, who signed a four-year contract with Target last summer, admitted that he is afraid to trade his darts when the time comes, but is determined to further improve his game.

He said: "I have a 95-100 average and I am the best in the Premier League. There is nothing fundamentally wrong, but I am looking for another one percent, two percent, three percent."

"Maybe a slightly heavier dart in the front of the barrel, maybe a little thinner. I'm even watching my fights because I'm the only player, also maybe Steve Beaton, who is using Pear's flight correctly now.

"But when do you get a chance to practice with a new setup like that? I don't have the courage to trade them like Peter Wright and those darts haven't hurt me. They've taken me to the Top 20 in the world.

"I'm looking to get into the top 16, the top 8, so everything is fine."

Durrant feels that the launched fraternity also started hugging him in the back room after having a successful impact on the PDC.

"There's a lot more to the tank," added social media insider Durrant. "If I put my practice darts in, what every dart player will tell you, it would be amazing, but when you play in front of 10,000 people it's suddenly a little difficult."

