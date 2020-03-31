Giovanni Reyna from Dortmund is on the Goal NxGn list; Is the American teenager the next Christian Pulisic?

Stop if you've heard this before: An American teenager goes to Borussia Dortmund and quickly makes a name for himself in the Bundesliga.

Such was the path of Christian Pulisic, who quickly became one of the best properties in football after an impressive stretch of play in Dortmund. Now it seems that American international partner Giovanni Reyna could be following a similar path.

Reyna, 17, was one of the youngest players named on Goal's NxGn list of the Top 50 Wonderkids, made up of players born in 2001 or later. He reached number 23, a very respectable ranking for someone who has only played 11 games at the top level.

But when your first goal seems is, the kick drum tends to develop quite fast.

WHAT A GOAL 🤤 the #USMNTThe next star? 🇺🇸 Gio Reyna, 17, scored his first goal for Borussia Dortmund tonight 💛🖤 Youngest player to score in DFB-Pokal 👏 pic.twitter.com/bWCl7q54pu – Gol (@goal) February 4, 2020

That was just Reyna's fourth appearance for Dortmund. His debut against Augsburg made him the youngest American to play in the Bundesliga, beating Pulisic. He also became the youngest American to play in the Champions League, and assisted on Dortmund's opening goal in their first knockout game against PSG.

EXCLUSIVE SN: Reyna says facing Liverpool at Dortmund's first start is "a very good opportunity,quot;

Before joining the senior team, Reyna had eight goals in 15 appearances for Dortmund's Under-19 team, including four goals in four UEFA Youth League appearances.

The son of the outstanding United States men's national team, Claudio Reyna, has represented the United States up to the U-17 level; He appeared in three games at the U-17 World Cup.

With his early success in Dortmund, it's easy to see why the young Reyna is drawing parallels with Pulisic, who now stars in Chelsea. American international teammate Tyler Adams, who also plays in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig, compared the two along with noted 21-year-old Schalke midfielder / USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie.

"I think his ease with the ball (makes him special). He is a player who, personally, for me, you have players like Christian (Pulisic), you have players like Weston (McKennie), and then you have players like Gio, who make It all seems easy, "Adams told ESPN's Herculez Gomez. "Those are the players you enjoy playing with because you can give them the ball in difficult times, you know he is going to deal with it, you know he will make things happen."

"He just goes about his business. Nothing bothers him."

MORE: Galaxy & # 39; s Alvarez on the NxGn list; Will you play for the United States or Mexico?

Reyna may even have more potential than Pulisic, which is staggering considering that former USMNT standout Eddie Johnson called Pulisic "the best American player I have ever seen."

"I think his talent is similar to Christian Pulisic's, or maybe a little better," said former Borussia Dortmund assistant coach Jorg Heinrich. "But we want to keep him punished because we have seen what happens to many young players."

Pulisic didn't crack the Goal list until his final year of eligibility in 2017, though his success may have paved the way for Reyna and helped him receive even more excitement.

It's fair to consider that Reyna could end up being better than Pulisic, but it's also worth noting that no one knows how good Pulisic will be. He is still 21 years old, young enough to be on Lionel Messi's list of 15 "on the rise,quot; youth.

Whether you're Team Pulisic or Team Reyna, the American Outlaws will be happy that both players are part of the US team. USA