General Electric receives $ 215 million for F / A-18 engines – Defense Blog

General Electric, which manufactures some of the world's most widely used aircraft engines, received a $ 215 million contract modification for the purchase of 48 F414-GE-400 installation engines and engine devices for the Navy Super warplane. Hornet F / A-18.

Work is expected to be completed by August 2022. Aircraft acquisition funds for fiscal year 2020 (Navy) in the amount of $ 215,000,016 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. current, the Defense Department announced Monday. .

The company's website said the F414 Enhanced Engine offers expanded capabilities for the next generation's combat needs. With up to 18% more thrust and twice the horsepower of its predecessor, the F414 Enhanced Engine is ready to complete missions on time and on the job.

The F414 Enhanced Engine builds on proven experience to deliver increased thrust for air-to-air weapon upgrades, increased air-to-surface capacity, and better aerial electrical attack.

The F414-GE-400 combines the proven reliability, maintainability, and operability of its successful F404 predecessor with advanced technologies to provide the Boeing F / A-18E / F Super Hornet with up to 35 percent more thrust and significant performance improvements. of the aircraft, survivability and payload.

Its simple and modular design is reliable and easy to maintain. The F414-GE-400 engines also power Boeing's EA18G Growler electronic attack aircraft, also operational with the United States Navy. The F414-INS6 was selected by the Indian Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) to power the MKII version of the Texas light combat aircraft.