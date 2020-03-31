Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood bring "Garth & Trisha Live!" To Up News Info on April 1 – Up News Info

Garth Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, to appear in new primetime special Garth and Trisha Live! arriving on Up News Info on Wednesday, April 1 starting at 9:00 PM, live ET / PT delayed. In the upcoming special, Brooks and Yearwood will perform live from their home recording studio, Studio G, offering an intimate concert for viewers seeking the comfort and shared joy of music during this difficult time as the world faces off. the COVID-19 pandemic. Brooks and Yearwood bring their unique combination of casual style, remarkable chemistry, and shared love of music to a television audience, emphasizing the message that "we are all in this together."

Brooks will share details on how viewers can request songs for the special on their weekly Facebook Live show, "Inside Studio G," on Monday, March 30. On Monday, March 23, Brooks and Yearwood hosted an informal concert at Studio G's home. More than 5.2 million viewers watched it in a matter of hours, repeatedly blocking the popular website and spurring the idea for the network special.

"We are seeing how great things can be when we all do them as one. In addition to the special, we and Up News Info will donate $ 1 million to charities that will be determined to combat the COVID-19 virus," said Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

Check back for more updates and be sure to tune in on April 1 for Garth and Trisha Live!, only on Up News Info and streaming on Up News Info All Access. Check your local listings for more information.