Garcetti issues new rules for construction sites, encourages community to report safer violations at home – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced new guidelines for construction sites that continue to operate during the coronavirus pandemic while encouraging the community to report businesses that violate the Safer at Home order.

Garcetti said that since the stay-at-home order was established, the city was informed of construction sites that had not followed the guidelines set forth in that order.

In an effort to enforce safe practices, Garcetti said the Department of Construction and Safety has developed new guidelines specifically for construction sites to ensure the safety of employers, workers, and the community at large.

That includes all construction sites presenting a comprehensive COVID-19 exposure control plan that includes protocols for symptom verification, physical distancing, hygiene practices, and decontamination procedures.

The city will also send inspectors to active construction sites daily to ensure they meet the new guidelines.

"We will not be shy about closing construction sites that don't comply, so comply," Garcetti said. "Keep up the critical work you are doing, but in the meantime, be sure to keep your people and everyone safe."

Garcetti also used Tuesday's briefing to encourage people in the community to report businesses that continue to violate the order.

"If any nonessential business continues to operate in violation of the stay-at-home order, we will act to enforce the order more securely at home and ensure compliance," he said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Garcetti said business ambassadors had visited 540 businesses that had failed to comply with the Safer at Home order. Of these, 144 were visited by officers from the Los Angeles Police Department to ensure compliance with the order.

Four companies have been referred to the city attorney's office for minor crimes.

"You know the old saying about snitches, well, snitches get rewards in this case," Garcetti said. "We want to thank them for turning people over and making sure we are all safe."

Violations of the Safer at Home order can be reported online.

Garcetti also announced that the city of Los Angeles experienced an 18% increase in coronavirus cases (an additional 215 cases for a total of 1,386) and the county experienced a 23% decrease in available hospital beds in the past two days. .

"Their decision to stay home may mean that there is one less person who needs a fan that we don't have," Garcetti said. "And reducing the numbers of cases and deaths will not only occur due to physical distancing and isolation, but also due to evidence."

As of Tuesday afternoon, the city conducted 10,027 coronavirus tests, including 1,623 on Tuesday alone, and expects to administer 13,000 tests by the end of the week.

He also announced that the city's online portal for scheduling a trial site appointment will be open to all eligible Los Angeles County residents.

"Because a life is a life is a life," he said.