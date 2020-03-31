Garcetti announces further test for COVID-19; Tenant protections – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Monday that the city of Los Angeles experienced a 15% increase in coronavirus cases (151 new cases, totaling 1,171) and a doubling in the number of deaths in the past four days.

"For each family, for each Angeleno, for each friend, each mother, each daughter, father, son, brother who has lost someone tonight, we are with you," he said. "We cry with you and our hearts also break with you."

In the city of Los Angeles, Garcetti said 8,373 tests were completed and by the end of the week, nearly 20,000 tests should be done, or one for every 200 residents.

Garcetti also said the city opened its fifth test site, and that there will be 2,500 slot machines starting Tuesday for people to be tested. Eligibility determination and scheduling can be done online.

The city has also opened 13 emergency shelters for homeless people in parks and recreation centers in Los Angeles. Garcetti said the sites across the city had 95% capacity.

"Whether you are housed or homeless, we will do everything we can to make sure you are protected, that we face this together and that we realize that all lives are the same in this city," he said.

Those emergency shelter beds add to the more than 900 hotel and motel rooms that have been secured for people who need to be isolated or quarantined and can't. Garcetti said more than 150 hotels and motels have asked about participating in the program.

Garcetti also said he signed a city ordinance passed by the City Council last week that puts a moratorium on evictions for the rest of the crisis and allows residential tenants for up to 12 months to pay back rent and businesses for up to three months. .

"If you cannot pay the rent as a result of this emergency, you cannot be evicted," he said.

In addition, Garcetti has suspended any further rent increases on residential units, more than 640,000 in the city, which fall under the rent stabilization ordinance until the end of the emergency period.

"This is a common sense move on top of the eviction moratorium that will help people stay home and make ends meet," he said.

Garcetti also announced that the Angeleno Fund, created to provide direct financial assistance to families experiencing extreme financial difficulties, many of whom are immigrants or self-employed who do not qualify for other benefits, has now raised more than $ 10 million.

The mayor reiterated that the Safer At Home order was still in effect, and that non-core businesses that continue to operate would be referred to the city attorney for prosecution and people who continue to ignore the closings would be cited.

"I know our hiking trails, I know our beach is iconic, the meadow at the Silver Lake Reservoir, these are appreciated meeting points for all of our communities, but the more we respect this, the sooner we can get back to them," he said. . "The commitment they make is a mutual commitment and ensures that more of us will be alive to be back there all together."