Garbage Gloves Discarded in Public Spaces – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A new type of litter has emerged during the coronavirus pandemic as people resort to protective gear to prevent their hands from having direct contact with sprouted surfaces.

Some people carefully discard them while others throw them in public places.

%MINIFYHTML31340b065741218fc78d9aefd25e66a411% %MINIFYHTML31340b065741218fc78d9aefd25e66a412%

Gloves, masks, and hand sanitizing wipes can be seen in parking lots and hiking trails throughout the area.

“Be a little more careful and be considerate of other people. Not only that, but be considerate of our land, ”said El Monte resident Traci Nichols.

These elements left out in the open could become contaminated and end up in storm drains.

Some of the hand wipes contain non-biodegradable plastics that can take up to 100 years to decompose.

A local wellness coach believes that people are throwing things on the ground not because they are lazy or sloppy, but for fear of contacting the virus.

"I get it, they are scared, but they can go the extra mile," said Idris Morehouse.

Littering in California can carry a fine of between $ 100 and $ 1000.