Free agency in the NFL degrees 2020: the best and worst moves, from Tom Brady's signing to the DeAndre Hopkins trade

Except for a leading running back (Jadeveon Clowney) and two overall recruited quarterbacks (Cam Newton and Jameis Winston), the teams have finished making their big moves at the NFL agency in the 2020 offseason. Three weeks After the league's new year, many rosters look significantly different in key positions.

From the frenetic first wave of the open market through the latest signings and operations, Sporting News went superlative to rate the best and worst moves by position.

PLUS: Ratings for All Notable Free Agency Offers

Quarterbacks

Best deal: Buccaneers sign Tom Brady (2-year, $ 50 million)

The Titans kept Ryan Tannehill, the Colts went with Philip Rivers, and the Panthers added Teddy Bridgewater. The stars lined up for "TB to TB," as GOAT QB and Tampa Bay quickly became great staff, training, and philosophical adjustment.

Brady and Bucs enter into a mutually beneficial relationship that gives both of them a good Super Bowl window. Grade A

Worst Deal: Bear Swap for Nick Foles

The Bears gave up a fourth-round pick to help the Jaguars get out of trouble. They are not holding Foles for the same money Jacksonville spent on him, but he is still receiving $ 21 million guaranteed as an unstable competitive alternative to Mitchell Trubisky.

It's hard to believe that Chicago would have wanted it as much as that contingency about Newton or Winston. Grade: D

Todd gurley



Runners

Best deal: Rams sign RB Todd Gurley (1 year, $ 5 million)

There's a lot unheard of with Gurley about durability, and overall, we don't like forced free-agent deals for veterans, especially for a team like Atlanta that cut another (Devonta Freeman). But the price is good, making it a medium risk but high reward move.

It seems that the Falcons plan to avoid overloading Gurley like a workhorse and see him as part of a new effective committee, probably with a rookie. Grade B-

Worst deal: Texans trade for David Johnson

With a fourth-round player swap as part of the deal with the Cardinals, the Texans essentially got Johnson and a second-round player for DeAndre Hopkins. So they didn't want to pay Hopkins later, but at the same time they took on Johnson's inflated contract guaranteeing him $ 10.2 million for 2020.

The Texans made it work with Carlos Hyde leading the backfield last season, and it's not a good feeling that Johnson, 28 with signs of wear and tear, can be an active receiver big enough to mitigate Hopkins' loss, which leaves to Houston with a wide and medium bodies. Grade: D

Wide receivers

Best Deal: Cardinals trade for DeAndre Hopkins

The Cardinals didn't even have to give up a first-round player in good faith, the No. 1 experienced by Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury. Hopkins makes Christian Kirk, Larry Fitzgerald, and Andy Isabella more effective due to the resulting drip coverage.

He was the final piece in his extensive passing game, which in turn will keep the game dynamic with Kenyan Drake. They were also able to escape Johnson's contract in the process. Grade A

Worst Deal: Bill Exchange by Stefon Diggs

The Bills had Diggs and a seventh round, but they gave up quite a bit, including their first round, fifth round, and sixth round of 2020 and a fourth round of 2021. The Bills now have their external No. 1, but part of the reason why. that Diggs wanted to leave the Vikings was his frustration at the use and Kirk Cousins ​​did not get him the ball. And that was with Cousins ​​having a highly efficient season.

Diggs now draws the erratic Josh Allen, who found chemistry with John Brown and Cole Beasley last season. in the end, the return is likely to be disappointing for cost, while the Vikings can simply get Diggs' replacement early in the draft. Grade: C

Austin Hooper



Tight ends

Best deal: Browns sign Austin Hooper (4-year, $ 44 million)

The Browns made the former Falcon the highest-paid tight end in the league. Hooper isn't on the same echelon as George Kittle, Travis Kelce, and Zach Ertz, but Cleveland's investment supports the fact that Kevin Stefanski will be in the most position to help Baker Mayfield significantly in 2020 with a reliable threat in the middle zone and red. Grade A

Worst deal: the Bears sign Jimmy Graham (2 years, $ 16 million)

The Bears ignored the fact that Graham is 33 and were unable to do anything remarkable with Aaron Rodgers and archrivals Packers last season. They paid him as much as the Saints did with wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. And this is after they were badly burned with Trey Burton's signature two seasons ago. Grade: D

Offensive tackle

Best deal: Browns sign RT Jack Conklin (3-year, $ 42 million)

The Browns were pretty liberal with their spending, but then again, they focused the right way on tackling one of their top two tackle weaknesses. Conklin provides a major improvement in right-side protection for Mayfield, while also being a huge boost for Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt after helping to escort Derrick Henry to the rushing title last season. Grade A

Worst deal: Jets sign LT George Fant (3-year, $ 30 million)

It's good for Fant to cash in this way after being the Seahawks' extra swing tackle. The Jets threw in some money to shore up one of their two tackle holes, and like the Browns, they are required to recruit the player to the other side. It's strange having so much confidence in Fant to be such a great starter. Grade: C-

Guards / centers

Best deal: Broncos sign C Graham Glasgow (4-year, $ 44 million)

Glasgow addressed Denver's weakness on the inside offensive line and now gives the team an anchor in front of Drew Lock and a round sound blocker that can help create holes for new character Melvin Gordon. Grade A

Worst deal: Dolphins sign LG Ereck Flowers (3 years, $ 30 million)

He's good at Flowers for resurrecting his guard career with the Redskins after being a first-round tackle with the Giants. This is a good contract recovery for the 25-year-old. The problem for the Dolphins is that he is more of an average solution to a big problem. There was a bit of despair with this move, spending only to spend. Grade: D

Defensive tackles

Best deal: Eagles sign Javon Hargrave (3 years, $ 39 million)

The Steelers 'former 3-4 nose tackle stays in shape to wreak havoc with Fletcher Cox and Malik Jackon in the Eagles' 4-3 rotation under Jim Schwartz. Hargrave can make it to the QB and also fill the race at a high level.

Worst deal: Cardinals sign Jordan Phillips (3-year, $ 30 million)

Phillips made sure he would get a big payday with a career-high 9.5 career sacks in 2019. But as his 28-year season began, much of that production spike was related to the scheme and support staff. The Cardinals will get good performances against the race, but they won't get much for the money in the passing race.

Edge rushers

Best Deal: The Falcons sign Dante Fowler Jr. (3 years, $ 48 million)

Dan Quinn gets an ideal passer for his scheme at the right time, as Fowler is still 25 years old and comes from an explosive 11.5 sack season for the Rams. Grade A

Worst deal: the Bears sign Robert Quinn (5 years, $ 70 million)

This Quinn also had 11.5 sacks last season, but he's entering his 30-year season, and there's a good chance he'll start to fade 3-4 after getting overpaid. The Bears will be disappointed by the comeback as an expensive and old complement to Khalil Mack. Grade: D

Linebackers

Best Deals: Raiders sign Cory Littleton (3-year, $ 36 million) and Nick Kwiatkoski (3-year, $ 21 million)

Las Vegas' first two big deals made one of the league's worst linebacker corps one of the best. Littleton is an elite, stylish cover man, and Kwiatkoski emerged last season as an active and versatile game maker. Their games complement each other well on the weak and middle sides, respectively. This was a great two-step plan from Mike Mayock. Grade A

Worst deal: Lions sign OLB Jamie Collins (3-year, $ 30 million)

Collins made a lot of money with the Browns the last time he left the Patriots. He clocked his team's seven-sack time in 2019 well to earn another sizable payday ahead of his 30-year season. Brian Flores and the Dolphins got the best pickup from the former Patriots with Kyle Van Noy, while Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn got a little out of the familiarity of the scheme and despair of the position. Grade: C

Chris Harris Jr.



Corners

Best deal: Chargers sign Chris Harris Jr. (2-year, $ 20 million)

The Chargers didn't seem like the obvious choice for Harris given they already had Casey Hayward and slot ace Desmond King. But with a reasonable short-term deal for Harris entering his 31-year season, they now have three corners of top coverage to better handle explosive passing games, including that of the Super Bowl champion Chiefs. Between that trio and Derwin James behind a strong passing career, it became more difficult to launch a pass defense that ranked No. 6 in 2019. Grade A

Worst deal: Dolphins sign Byron Jones (5 years, $ 82.5 million)

Jones is a very good and versatile cover man despite the fact that he didn't contribute many big plays in the form of interceptions to the Cowboys. But among consecutive contracts reestablishing the corner market with Jones and Xavien Howard, the Dolphins now have a ton invested in a position for a defense that still has a lot of holes despite Van Noy's signing. The purchasing power of the Dolphins was not exercised as well as that of the Browns, given that Miami is more of a rebuilding team. Grade: C

Safeties

Best deal: Bengals sign Vonn Bell (3-year, $ 18 million)

Cincinnati paid a reasonable amount to bolster security alongside game creator Jessie Bates. Bell is an exceptional career defender, and the Bengals desperately needed more cleanup men after finishing No. 32 in career defense. Bell is a tackling machine that can also make it to the QB and make a few plays on cover as well. Grade A

Worst deal: Texans sign Eric Murray (3 years, $ 20.5 million)

The Texans signed Tashaun Gipson for 3 years and $ 22 million in the offseason. They are also in the other safety with Justin Reid making a lot of plays on his rookie contract. Murray served primarily as a backup for the Chiefs and Browns and is coming off a season slowed by a knee injury. This is a lot for Bill O & # 39; Brien and the Texans to spend on a third safety, but once again his general manager skills have taken a worse beating in 2020. Grade: D