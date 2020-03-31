Fran Fine Rides Again: the babysitter meeting scheduled for April

The striking Flushing girl is taking back the gang. ME! News has learned The babysitter the cast gathers to read the virtual table of the pilot episode of the classic comedy.

"Laughter is the best medicine! So, in these tough times, Petah and I thought, wouldn't it be great if we put together the original cast of The babysitter for a virtual reading of the pilot? "star of the series and co-creator Fran Drescher in a statement to Variety. Petah is her co-creator of the ex-husband series Peter Marc Jacobson. "This is a once in a lifetime pandemic performance for our fans around the world who are currently stressed out in isolation and could use a real advantage! It sure has given us all a boost and we hope it will do it for you too. "