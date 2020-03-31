Fran Fine Rides Again: the babysitter meeting scheduled for April

The striking Flushing girl is taking back the gang. ME! News has learned The babysitter the cast gathers to read the virtual table of the pilot episode of the classic comedy.
"Laughter is the best medicine! So, in these tough times, Petah and I thought, wouldn't it be great if we put together the original cast of The babysitter for a virtual reading of the pilot? "star of the series and co-creator Fran Drescher in a statement to Variety. Petah is her co-creator of the ex-husband series Peter Marc Jacobson. "This is a once in a lifetime pandemic performance for our fans around the world who are currently stressed out in isolation and could use a real advantage! It sure has given us all a boost and we hope it will do it for you too. "
Along with Drescher, pilot cast of the original series Madeline Zima, Charles Shaughnessy, Lauren Lane, Nicholle Tom, Daniel Davis, Renee Taylor, Benjamin Salisbury, Rachel Chagall, DeeDee Rescher Y Jonathan Penner they are returning for the read table. The series premiered on CBS in November 1993. Drescher was nominated for two Golden Globes for playing Fran Fine, the nanny for a New York upper-class family.
Drescher, who currently stars in NBC's Indebted, is working on a theatrical version of his fan-favorite comedy with Crazy ex girlfriend star and co-creator Rachel Bloom. Bloom and Adam Schlesinger They are ready to write the music with Drescher and Jacobson writing the book for the musical marked for Broadway. Drescher has previously expressed wanting to restart the series with Cardi B involved and has in mind the casting for the show.
"I have someone who is very famous and I think they would make it an event, however, it does not mean that we cannot do a talent search in search of the next Barbara StreisandDrescher told E! News.
The babysitter the meeting is only the last scheduled cast assembly during social estrangement at the time of the coronavirus. The molds of Frasier Y Cab planned to meet as part of Stars in the house, a series that raises money for the Actors Fund.
The babysitter The table reading will drop on Sony Pictures' YouTube channel on Monday, April 6.
