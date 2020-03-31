Fox sells $ 1.2 billion in debt – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML014dad2df94a6ca0c7c09fcc0b0888a611% %MINIFYHTML014dad2df94a6ca0c7c09fcc0b0888a612%

Fox Corp. said it is selling notes worth $ 1.2 million and that it will use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes. Companies are raising cash at a rapid rate like a savings egg against the harsh economic impact and unknown duration of the coronvirus.

Earlier Tuesday, Fox said the COVID-19 spread could have a material adverse impact on his business. It is the latest in a series of companies that publicly dissolves risk and raises cash to get through tough times. Comcast, Disney and ViacomCBS have taken advantage of the debt market recently. Discovery cut a portion of a revolving line of credit. So did AMC.

%MINIFYHTML014dad2df94a6ca0c7c09fcc0b0888a613% %MINIFYHTML014dad2df94a6ca0c7c09fcc0b0888a614%

For example, in a filing with the SEC, you expect the offer to close on April 7. It is offering two traps of $ 600 million senior notes: one, 3,050% of notes due in 2025, and one of 3,500% of others maturing in 2030.

%MINIFYHTML014dad2df94a6ca0c7c09fcc0b0888a615% %MINIFYHTML014dad2df94a6ca0c7c09fcc0b0888a616%

Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint book managers for the offering.