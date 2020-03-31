Fountains of Wayne Adam Schlesinger in a coma with coronavirus – Deadline

Emmy and Grammy-winning Oscar nominee Adam Schlesinger is also reported to be the leader of the pop band Fountains of Wayne and is in a medically induced coma with a fan.

The 52-year-old composer was nominated for an Oscar for his title track in the 1996 Tom Hanks film. That Thing You Do. He has three Emmy

%MINIFYHTMLc95a8445142b9ac1cfb33f73085e99ac11% %MINIFYHTMLc95a8445142b9ac1cfb33f73085e99ac12%

The 52-year-old pop sage has three Emmys and a Grammy in his collection, and an Oscar nomination for "That Thing That You Do," the title track from the 1996 film directed by Tom Hanks. He has three Emmys and a Grammy. for his work as a producer, engineer and composer.

In addition to cinema, his CV includes TV (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Sesame Street), theater (Cry-Baby: The Musical) and his work with Fountains of Wayne, whose success Stacey's mom It was No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2003.

"Sad news folks," reads a post from an Ivy fan account that Schlesinger was on a respirator for two weeks and is now in a medically induced coma. "We send our prayers to him, his family and his doctors," the post said.