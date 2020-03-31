Former Congolese President Yhombi-Opango dies of coronavirus | News from the Republic of the Congo

Jacques Joaquim Yhombi-Opango, The former president of the Republic of the Congo died after contracting coronavirus, his family said.

Yhombi-Opango died in a Paris hospital on Monday. He was 81 years old.

Yhombi-Opango was ill before contracting the virus, her son told the AFP news agency.

He led Congo-Brazzaville from 1977 until he was overthrown in 1979, being expelled by the current leader of the country, Denis Sassou Nguesso.

Born in 1939 in the country's northern Cuvette region, Yhombi-Opango was an army officer who came to power after the assassination of President Marien Ngouabi.

The troubled oil-rich French colony was aligned with the Soviet Union during the Ngouabi government of 1968-1977.

Accused of participating in a coup plot against Sassou Nguesso, Yhombi-Opango was jailed from 1987 to 1990. He was released a few months before a 1991 national conference that introduced multi-party politics in the Central African country.

He founded the Rally for Democracy and Development party, but lost in a 1992 presidential election.

Yhombi-Opango later allied with President-elect Pascal Lissouba, becoming their Prime Minister between 1994 and 1996.

When the civil war broke out in the Congo in 1997, Yhombi-Opango fled into exile in France.

He was finally able to return home in 2007, but then he divided his time between France and the Congo because of his health problems.