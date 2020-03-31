Fool Us, Summer Dramas – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML823104ac20f70fb3308d7045c713943311% %MINIFYHTML823104ac20f70fb3308d7045c713943312%

The CW is looking toward sunnier days, setting season premiere dates for a quartet in its summer series: the unscripted Masters of illusion Y Penn & Teller: fool us and dramas Truth Burden Y Bulletproof.

Magic theme season 7 Masters of illusion will appear at 8 p.m. Friday, May 15, while the show-us-what-you-got magic series Penn & Teller: fool us Kicks from his seventh run on Monday, June 22.

%MINIFYHTML823104ac20f70fb3308d7045c713943313% %MINIFYHTML823104ac20f70fb3308d7045c713943314%

Kristin Kreuk returns for season 3 of the legal drama Truth Burden At 8 pm. Thursday, May 21, with the second season of Bulletproof, starring Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters, launches on Wednesday, June 17.

%MINIFYHTML823104ac20f70fb3308d7045c713943315% %MINIFYHTML823104ac20f70fb3308d7045c713943316%

Here are details from the four CW shows:

Masters of illusion

Presented by actor Dean Cain, the series features incredible magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists, and performers in each episode that showcases skills ranging from baffling interactive magical mind to fun comedy routines. Live audience members and home viewers alike will be baffled by the amazing abilities of these modern illusionists. Masters of Illusion is from Associated Television International with executive producers David McKenzie, Gay Blackstone, David Martin and Al Schwartz and co-EP Jim Romanovich.

Related story Spring release dates as networks tune in amid the coronavirus crisis: streaming, cable, and streaming

PENN & TELLER: DECEIVE US

A series of one-hour competitions that celebrates magic and features the legendary duo Penn & Teller and presented by Alyson Hannigan. In each episode, would-be wizards are invited to perform their best trick to try and trick the world-famous Penn & Teller team. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller at their famous show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and television audience watch alongside Penn & Teller as they try to uncover the secrets. Penn & Teller see the trick only once and have to try to solve it immediately. The live studio audience knows that there are no camera tricks, secret edits, or useful camera cuts. This is all real magic. It was created and produced by Penn Jillette, Teller, Peter Adam Golden, and Andrew Golder, in association with 1/17 Productions and September Films (part of DCD Media).

BULLETPROOF

Follow two undercover police officers, Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike (Ashley Walters) as they chase criminals in London's East End. But the series is more than high-octane action and exciting cases. On the surface, Bishop and Pike have a lot in common: they are cool, smart and unexcused, street-friendly and tough. But even more, they share a deep and fraternal relationship and are always there for each other. Season two of Bulletproof sees Bishop and Pike dragged into their most dangerous case yet. What begins as a routine sting transforms into something much more dangerous as they are absorbed into the dangerous world of the undercover police. Bishop and Pike find themselves in a tense and dazzling "cat and mouse" game with a notorious and elusive criminal family, whose connections extend far beyond the borders of London and the United Kingdom. Their quest for justice will take them from the streets of London to Amsterdam and Cyprus, where they will have to risk everything, including their police insignia, to be successful. Bulletproof is from Vertigo Films in association with Unstoppable Film and Television, with executive producers Allan Niblo, Nick Love, Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters. It was co-financed by Sky Studios.

LOAD OF TRUTH

When season 3 begins, Joanna Chang (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy Crawford (Peter Mooney) are finally a couple. They are also a boutique law firm: Crawford Chang. They are partners in law and partners in life, but right now, their romantic relationship seems as tenuous as their financially strained company. It's not that Joanna and Billy aren't in love, they are, but they both have one foot and one foot ready to run away. Falling in love is terrifying. Love makes you vulnerable, and for Billy and Joanna, vulnerability is terrifying. They are together, but they are not all inside. Any good lawyer knows that you always need to have an exit clause. Burden of Truth is produced by IFC Films and Entertainment One in association with Eagle Vision Inc. with executive producers Ilana Frank, Adam Pettle, Jocelyn Hamilton, Linda Pope, and Kreuk.