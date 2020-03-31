Food suppliers and distributors serve new customers: the public

%MINIFYHTMLbaccd9f9afd9ad1cd27aa3a1d10c866511% %MINIFYHTMLbaccd9f9afd9ad1cd27aa3a1d10c866512%

Trips to the grocery store have begun to feel a little dystopian. Some shelves are bare. Reusable bags are no longer allowed. The pieces of meat are marked and arranged from behind a glued line, six feet from the counter. Is it surprising that you want to avoid the grocery store entirely, and perhaps shop at your favorite restaurant's dealer?

%MINIFYHTMLbaccd9f9afd9ad1cd27aa3a1d10c866513% %MINIFYHTMLbaccd9f9afd9ad1cd27aa3a1d10c866514%

Last week, the Bronx-based wholesaler Baldor Specialty Foods launched a home delivery service in Boston and Philadelphia, following a successful launch the week before in New York City. The service, which will continue during the coronavirus pandemic, gives the public access to Baldor's extensive inventory of fresh produce and other staples: meat, vegetables, fruits, smoked fish, herbs, pasta, spices, yogurt, honey, jams, and more. Thousands of items Baldor previously supplied to his restaurant customers, including Little Donkey, Myers & Chang, Orfano, and Sweet Cheeks, are now available to the public.

%MINIFYHTMLbaccd9f9afd9ad1cd27aa3a1d10c866515% %MINIFYHTMLbaccd9f9afd9ad1cd27aa3a1d10c866516%

"We keep our employees busy, our food moves through the supply chain and, most importantly, we provide a valuable service to customers in the communities we serve who prefer to have their food delivered during these times. difficult, "said Baldor CEO TJ Murphy. he said in a press release.

Customers within 15 miles of Boston are eligible to order from Baldor Boston, with a minimum order of $ 250 required (taxes and delivery included). So far, 20,000 new members have signed up across the company and 600 new members have signed up for delivery in Boston. Ben Walker, vice president of sales and marketing for Baldor Specialty Foods, told Boston.com that he expects that number to grow exponentially.

"Consumers don't want to leave the house and potentially expose themselves, so we are bringing the grocery store to them," Walker said.

J.W. Lopes, a Chelsea-based distributor whose local customers include Giulia, O Ya, Stella, Toscano, and Waypoint, also recently began offering its fresh produce group to local buyers. Jeff Kotzen, Vice President of J.W. Lopes, shared in an email that more than 1,000 people have signed up for the company's home delivery service so far, prompting the business to launch a new concept called the New England Country Mart.

"It means a lot to us to meet a pressing need for people who stay home during these uncertain times," said Kotzen. “People are doing everything possible to protect themselves and their families, and now we can offer them the same level of quality and customer service that we have provided to our restaurant and wholesale customers for over 100 years. They appreciate that we deliver the delivery directly to their door and they don't have to commit to anyone or go to the grocery store. "

Customers can purchase a select box of premium products for $ 74.95, including delivery; Additional product from J.W. Lopes partners can also be added. In an effort to continue supporting the Massachusetts restaurant industry, a portion of the proceeds will go to the Strong Restaurant Fund.

Smaller, more specialized suppliers have also made their products available to the public, including:

Tyler Akabane, who searches for and sells mushrooms to restaurants in the Boston area, is now delivering packages of mushrooms to residents across the city. You can register for your next delivery here.

Wulf's Fish, a seafood supplier that previously sold most of its travel to restaurants across the country, has made its inventory available to the public for delivery, offering wholesale prices for Blu Nordic salmon, mahi-mahi , swordfish and more.

T.F. Kinnealey & Co., a family-owned meat company, processes and distributes meat to restaurants, hotels, country clubs and beyond New England, and recently launched Kinnealey At Your Door, where anyone can buy rib cuts, Colorado leg lamb and pork chops, delivered the next day through FedEx.

Another good reason to start ordering through distributors: it helps farms that have suddenly seen a part of their business disappear.

"Our agricultural partners are fighting," Walker said. “As the spring season approaches, they cannot plant with confidence because they have fewer guaranteed orders from wholesalers and distributors like us. And protein farms are stopping breeding because they have excess meat and poultry that doesn't move as fast through the system. We hope that (Baldor's) new home delivery program will relocate some of the products that were originally intended for restaurants and other food service establishments. It is good for the consumer, for Baldor and for the farmer. "

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.