On Monday, Michael Avenatti, who was convicted on federal charges, urged the court to release him from jail in New York after a judge agreed that his health was in danger due to the spread of the coronavirus among inmates there.

Michael Avenatti is not the only famous convict requesting an early release. Some of the other big names include Bill Cosby, Bernie Madoff, and R. Kelly, who asked to be released from prison in exchange for house arrest. The news comes after an inmate and four LA Country jail workers hired COVID-19.

Last week, R. Kelly's attorney, who is currently awaiting his trial on sexual assault charges against girls, asked a federal judge to let him out of the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center.

In Greenberg's statement, Kelly's attorney compared his treatment to forcing him to "drink poison." Another high-profile individual requesting special treatment includes Michael Cohen, who once acted as the President's personal attorney, Donald Trump.

On his Twitter account, the 53-year-old attorney, who is serving time in Otisville, New York, revealed a request from inmates asking them to get out of jail. The list includes many non-violent criminals who ask to be released to serve the rest of their sentences at home.

So far, an inmate and another Otisville employee have hired COVID-19. Sitting alone in his own jail cell, Cosby's lawyer is particularly vulnerable to infections due to his pre-existing health and age conditions.

For that reason, the former attorney for the comedy legend Andrew Wyatt asked him to let him out and serve the rest of his sentence under house arrest. The New York Center has reportedly released some 650 inmates to help "curb the spread,quot; of COVID-19.

Since then, about 167 inmates and 114 correctional employees have tested positive for the disease, and two staff members have died of complications.

With respect to Mr. Avenatti, prosecutors have opposed the release of the former lawyer, stating that he would likely commit crimes again and that he was also a "danger to the community,quot;.



