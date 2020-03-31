Florida Sheriff wants new stars after Netflix series "Tiger King,quot; – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML2e87ea941373bc6ca66e77218006834b11% %MINIFYHTML2e87ea941373bc6ca66e77218006834b12%

TAMPA, Fla. – A Florida sheriff is asking for new clues in the disappearance of the ex-husband of the owner of a big cat sanctuary who appears in the new Netflix series "Tiger King,quot;.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister posted on his personal Twitter account Monday that the popularity of the seven-part documentary made it a good time to ask for new clues to Jack "Don,quot; Lewis' disappearance in 1997. He was married to Carole Baskin, who runs Big Cat Rescue near Tampa.

Lewis went missing shortly before a planned business trip to Costa Rica, investigators said shortly after his disappearance. His truck was found near a Pasco County airport. Agents searched the wildlife sanctuary he managed with his wife, but never found it in Florida or Costa Rica.

"Tiger King,quot; tells the story of an Oklahoma zookeeper named Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as "Joe Exotic," who was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison this year after being convicted of an unsuccessful plot by hired murder against Baskin. He was upset that Baskin, an outspoken critic of him and his zoo, won a million dollar civil lawsuit against him.

The documentary extensively covered Maldonado-Passage's repeated accusations that Baskin killed her husband and possibly fed him with her tigers. Baskin has never been charged with any crime and issued a statement refuting the allegations made in the series.

"Tiger King,quot; quickly became Netfix's main show after it launched on March 20. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office confirmed last week that the Lewis case is still active and open.