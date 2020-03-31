Florida police are investigating the death of the husband of Carole Baskin, star of the & # 39; King Tiger & # 39;

In Netflix's documentary Tiger King, Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue in Florida, viewers were stunned by the news that her husband had disappeared and that he had allegedly fed the tigers.

At the time, Baskin's brother was working for the Sheriff's department and was allegedly with her the night Don Lewis disappeared. But the investigation into his disappearance was flawed and authorities are now asking people to submit any information.

"Since @netflix and # Covid19 #Quarantine made #TigerKing all the rage, I thought it was a good time to ask for new leads. #CaroleBaskin #DonLewis," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote Monday morning.

On the show, Baskin laughed every time she was interrogated about allegedly feeding her second husband to the tigers, but now she's criticizing Netflix for telling lies in the documentary series.

She responded to the reaction with a long post on her company's website.

"There are no words for how disappointing it is to see that Docuseries not only does none of that, but has the sole goal of being as salacious and sensational as possible to attract viewers," he continued. "As part of that, he has a segment dedicated to suggesting, with lies and innuendo from people who are not credible, that I had a role in my husband Don's disappearance 21 years ago."

"The series presents this regardless of the truth or, in most cases, even gives me an opportunity before publication to refute the absurd claims," ​​he added. "They didn't care about the truth. Nasty lies are better at attracting viewers."