Florida police are investigating the death of the husband of Carole Baskin, star of the & # 39; King Tiger & # 39;

In Netflix's documentary Tiger King, Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue in Florida, viewers were stunned by the news that her husband had disappeared and that he had allegedly fed the tigers.

At the time, Baskin's brother was working for the Sheriff's department and was allegedly with her the night Don Lewis disappeared. But the investigation into his disappearance was flawed and authorities are now asking people to submit any information.

