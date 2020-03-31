First look at Netflix's drama series NOW: Deadline

%MINIFYHTML9f8b17e6a58ef4101fb9219965a1c08411% %MINIFYHTML9f8b17e6a58ef4101fb9219965a1c08412%

Netflix has released the first preview of External banks, her 10-episode drama series NOW, before its premiere on April 15.

Created and produced by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke, External banks is described as Friday night lights Satisfies Dawson's torrent Satisfies Ozark

%MINIFYHTML9f8b17e6a58ef4101fb9219965a1c08413% %MINIFYHTML9f8b17e6a58ef4101fb9219965a1c08414%

The coming-of-age story follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the "Pogues") at North Carolina's Outer Banks beach vacation destination. When a hurricane kills power during the summer season, it triggers a chain of illicit events that compel friends to make life-altering decisions. The search for their leader's missing father, forbidden romances, a high-risk treasure hunt, and the escalating conflict between the Pogues and their rivals make their summer one of mystery and adventure they will never forget.

%MINIFYHTML9f8b17e6a58ef4101fb9219965a1c08415% %MINIFYHTML9f8b17e6a58ef4101fb9219965a1c08416%

Chase Stokes plays John B, along with Rudy Pankow as JJ, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Austin North as Topper, Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron, and Charles Esten as Ward Cameron.

Check out the trailer above.