First COVID-19 positive MPTF nursing home retirement tests; Two others showing symptoms: Up News Info

One retiree at the Motion Picture & Television Fund's skilled nursing facility has tested positive for coronavirus, and two others show symptoms and have been transferred to an isolation unit. This is the first COVID-19 incident at the facility, where some 250 entertainment retirees live on the Wasserman campus in Woodland Hills.

MPTF President and CEO Bob Beitcher said the staff "is devastated," praised them for being "absolutely heroic in all aspects of their jobs, fully committed to mitigating the impact of COVID-19 and providing the best care to our residents. "

MPTF takes extraordinary steps to protect retirees at Wasserman Campus from coronavirus

Here is the full statement he released tonight:

Today, MPTF reports its first case of a resident who tested positive for COVID-19 at our Woodland Hills campus. The resident is from our skilled nursing unit and has been at West Hills Hospital for several days. Although it tested negative with our test kit, the West Hills Hospital test was positive. Before being transferred to West Hills, this resident had been treated as a COVID-19 positive and the staff took all recommended precautions.

Two other skilled nursing residents exhibit symptoms of COVID-19. We are working with public health to test them. Meanwhile, they have been transferred to an 18-bed isolation unit that we established in recent weeks on campus. A totally separate team of caregivers will attend to this unit and treat them in isolation. There will be no family visits allowed. If the mild to moderate symptoms that occur today progress, the resident will have the option to transfer to a local acute care hospital.

The family of these symptomatic residents has been notified by MPTF, and staff and other residents on campus and their families have also communicated. We are offering caregivers in the isolation unit the option of taking refuge in a separate place that we have established for this purpose. These are our amazing and selfless caregivers on the front line of this contagion and we have to do everything we can to protect them and their families and show them how grateful we are. Since March 6, long before any state or federal mandatory action, MPTF has taken extraordinary steps to ensure the safety of its residents and staff and will continue to do so. Our residents have taken refuge on-site, without community meetings of any kind, for more than 3 weeks. Entry to our campus is limited to essential employees only, and they are thermally scanned daily and asked a series of questions about their own health conditions and possible direct or indirect exposure to COVID-19. Our hospitality staff deliver meals to our residents' doorsteps and our cleaning staff is focused on disinfecting all high contact areas. Everyone needs to know and understand that until we have rapid and widespread tests, many of us, you, our families and friends, are asymptomatic or presymptomatic, we unknowingly remove the virus, with the negative consequences that you have read or heard all about. the day Hence the urgent need for continuous vigilance around physical distancing. Obviously, the staff is devastated, but they know it, and I reminded them again this morning, they have been absolutely heroic in all aspects of their jobs, fully committed to mitigating the impact of COVID-19 and providing the best care to our residents today. , we all must assume that all the people we have contact with are asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic COVID-19 and treat the situation that way. For now, for us, for you, it's about containment.

Meanwhile, we keep our positive resident and his family in our thoughts and prayers.