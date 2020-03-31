Filmfare Recommends: Top 5 Comedies of the 90s

The coronavirus has made staying home a priority for all of us. At Filmfare we are constantly looking for new ways to help our readers deal with the deadlock situation. One of the fun things we're doing is starting a Filmfare Recommendations column where we're going to list the ultimate movies from different times and genres that will help you get through tough times.

Laughter, they say, is the best medicine. So we start with a comical fare. The 90s were an era in which all kinds of massive films were made. It was a time when David Dhawan was at the peak of his prowess, when Govinda was synonymous with comic acting. They were loud and exaggerated affairs where the stars dressed in flash and the lyrics made no sense, and the choreography was similar to an aerobics class. And yet the movies proved to be massive. Here are the top 5 comedy movies of the time you should see.

%MINIFYHTML91eeb018734f98eaec1721a91aeec6b011% %MINIFYHTML91eeb018734f98eaec1721a91aeec6b012%

Aankhen (1993)

Director: David Dhawan

Cast: Govinda, Chunky Panday, Kader Khan, Shilpa Shirodkar, Raageshwari, Ritu Shivpuri

The film had the maximum number of double roles in it. There are two Govindas, two Kader Khans, and even two Raj Babbars, resulting in a virtual comedy of mistakes that will even surprise Shakespeare himself. And yes, there is a monkey that is sometimes smarter than its human companions. He even has a song, Bade kaam ka bandar, dedicated to him. What can you say to that? Govinda and Chunky Panday are brothers who, along with their pet monkey, always dress the same. They are the naughtiest boys, earning the wrath of their father Kader Khan. They learn that there is a plot to replace Prime Minister Raj Babbar with his likeness. But before they can do anything about it, they get into serious trouble, as Chunky is accused of killing Govinda's character. The way the brothers get out of this mess forms the crux of the story. In addition to the chaos involving the like, the comedy also stems from the love triangle between Kader Khan, Bindu, and Sadashiv Amrapurkar. The movie had some pretty obscene songs like Angna mein baba and O laal dupatte wali. Overall, he was a pure masala artist and put David Dhawan in his rhythm.

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Director: Raj Kumar Santoshi

Cast: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor

A comedy starring four main stars and directed by one of the main directors of the time has to be a theatrical success, right? Oddly enough, despite the cult status he enjoys today, Andaz Apna Apna did not see commercial success on its initial release. Today, of course, it is considered one of the best comedies to come out of Bollywood. Fans know his dialogue by heart and can recite it scene by scene. Teja main hoon, mark idhar hai, is iconic, while Galti is wrong ho gaya has become part of everyday tradition. Both Raveena and Karisma are said to have not spoken to each other while the film was being shot, but their professionalism was such that they would not know it when watching the film. Aamir and Salman play two idlers who want to get rich quickly by any means. Their dreams come true when they learn that a wealthy, foreign heiress is looking for potential boyfriends. They make wacky plans to get into their good books and learn in the process that a similar person is planning to kidnap the girl's father and impersonate him to loot all his money. They put aside their rivalry and undertook a rescue mission, which led to further misadventures. While Aamir Khan was in his element as always, Salman Khan earned his fame as a comic actor with this movie. The supporting cast consisting of Shakti Kapoor, Deven Verma, Viju Khote, and Paresh Rawal was also excellent. It's one of those movies that you can watch from anywhere and still end up laughing.

Coolie No. 1 (1995)

Director: David Dhawan

Cast: Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Kader Khan

This started the No. 1 franchise for David Dhawan. It was a remake of the hit 1993 Tamil film Chinna Mapillai starring Prabhu and Sukanya. The film had shadows of the famous Gol Maal (1979), starring Amol Palekar. A matchmaker, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, is humiliated by a wealthy man, Kader Khan, who wants his sons-in-law to be richer than him. The matchmaker promises to teach the arrogant father a lesson and hatches a plan to get his daughter, Karisma Kapoor, to marry a gentle friend, Govinda. To create even more confusion, the coolie argues that it is his younger brother who is a subservient worker while pretending to be a super rich boy. The film is known for its confrontational scenes between Kader Khan and Govinda. Their comic moment together is excellent and they feed each other like the professionals they are. Karisma Kapoor portrayed Govinda's love interest, but in reality he had nothing important to do in the film. His main song on the go is ja raha tha is still famous today.

Ishq (1997)

Director: Indra Kumar

Cast: Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla, Kajol

This was reportedly the last film where Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla starred together. Director Indra Kumar had a casting hit, choosing love couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn in the movie. Ajay was not known for his comedy before this and he demonstrated his versatility with the film. Ajay and Juhi play rich children who are friends with Aamir and Kajol, who turn out to be poor. Their respective parents, Sadashiv Amrapurkar and Dalip Tahil want them to abandon this friendship and get married. But Ajay loves Kajol and Aamir loves Juhi, which generates more anger from her parents. To make them break, they organize events where it seems that Aamir and Kajol have become intimate. This leads to friction between friends until the situation is resolved with the help of the Johnny Lever character. It was a comedy to leave the brain behind, with a heavy melodrama too. The histrionics of an excellent main cast, who was clearly having fun, made it all seem like a breeze. Ajay and Aamir were brilliant as comrades and it is a shame that the duo did not work together on a film.

Judwaa (1997)

Director: David Dhawan

Cast: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Rambha

This movie marked the first collaboration between Salman Khan and David Dhawan. It was an uncredited remake of Jackie Chan's comedy Twin Dragons (1992) and firmly established Salman as a comedy star. The film revolved around twins separated at birth suffering from reflection syndrome, in which what one experiences would be felt by the other, depending on their proximity. While one grows up to be a rock star, the other is a tapori. Somehow they end up blocking horns with the character of Mukesh Rishi, whose father was responsible for their separation. All kinds of subplots are developed, as the brothers unite and learn to use their unique ability to defeat their enemies. The script was comprehensive, to say the least, but the film was powered by Salman's performance. It was hilarious since Tapori Raja and his chemistry with Karisma and Rambha worked in favor of the film. The girls didn't have much of a role in the movie, which can easily be called a Salman festival. Tabu was said to double Rambha's voice in the movie. His musical score, which includes numbers of hits like Oonchi hai building and Tan tana tan, tan tan tara continues to be a success.