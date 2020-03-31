FCC requires anti-robocall technology to be used by June 2021

Phone providers will be required to implement call verification technology by the end of June 2021 according to standards approved today by the Federal Communications Commission. The technology, known as STIR / SHAKEN, allows phone providers to verify that a call is coming from a real number, letting people know that they should answer the phone instead of ignoring a fake robocall.

The FCC has been slow to demand any type of anti-robocalling technology. Today's approval comes only after Congress voted last year to demand the implementation of STIR / SHAKEN and for the FCC to oversee it. Before that, FCC President Ajit Pai had tried to encourage phone service providers to voluntarily implement the protocols. Many had begun to do so, but implementation had been slow, despite the frustrating rebound in automatic calls in recent years.

The TRACED Law requires that the authentication system be implemented

%MINIFYHTML1b82be1ab024ccd2c9404acde655c62311% %MINIFYHTML1b82be1ab024ccd2c9404acde655c62312%

Even at the end of June 2021, the system will not be foolproof. Phone providers only have to apply the technology to parts of their IP-based networks (so phone systems that still rely on older technology are exempt), and the FCC is working to extend the deadline for more phone companies. small for a year.

Once the technology is in place, phone providers have yet to integrate their authentication systems with each other. The TRACED Act, passed by Congress, requires that telephone providers work to achieve that integration, but in reality there are no deadlines to determine how fast it should happen.

Major service providers, including T-Mobile, AT,amp;T, and Comcast, have already started implementing the technology, but support has been limited. Authentication is only available on certain phones, and the systems are not yet integrated to work together. That leads to some big gaps in the system: while you can be sure that an authenticated call is real, there is no guarantee that an unauthenticated call is an automatic call – it could be someone calling from an unsupported network. The system will not really work as automatic call detection technology until almost all providers are on board.

Still, the June 2021 deadline means things are finally moving. STIR / SHAKEN probably didn't fix the robocall problem by then, but hopefully it can make a dent soon.