Fatal motorcycle accident in southern Minnesota – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Authorities are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident north of Mankato on Tuesday afternoon.

Blue Earth County deputies responded around 3:19 p.m. to a car accident with injuries on Blue Earth County Road 5. Authorities said a motorcycle traveling south collided with a truck pulling a trailer north on County Road 5 at the 231st Lane intersection.

The first responders made life-saving efforts, but the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcyclist's name is retained pending family notification.

The incident continues to be investigated by the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office with the assistance of the Minnesota State Patrol. No other information is provided at this time.

