False alarm! DaBaby crushes B. Simone dating rumors as the two only team up for their music video

# Roommates, social media went absolutely crazy earlier this week when DaBaby was rumored to be dating social media personality B. Simone. Well, despite what many first assumed, it seems that DaBaby and B. Simone are only coming together for business matters and not for romance.

By now you're probably already aware of B. Simone's huge crush on DaBaby, as she practically lets it be known as much as she can. That's why many fans thought that her final dream came true and that the two were officially dating after photos that saw her hugging a man with the same tattoos in the exact same spot as DaBaby.

Welp, I'm sorry to crush those dreams, but the two of you are not dating. Turns out, the photos were a publicity stunt for DaBaby's upcoming release of their new short / music video titled "Find My Way," starring B. Simone.

He recently visited Instagram and shared the trailer for the video, which reveals that B. Simone will be playing his love interest. After seeing the online uproar it caused, DaBaby made it very clear that everyone was wrong, he wrote on Instagram, "Stupid to ** ni ** to lol, #MarketingGOAT."

In addition, it should also be noted that B. Simone has an upcoming book that is about to be released, which is currently seeing a massive increase in presales due to the publicity stunt. So we assume that both of them won in terms of professional success.

