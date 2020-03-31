Facebook joins resistance to Bolsonaro virus claims

%MINIFYHTML80276bd9a244adc809a48380f5d5860711% %MINIFYHTML80276bd9a244adc809a48380f5d5860712%

SAO PAULO – Major social media companies are targeting the rejection of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's social distancing, joining others in the country who have aligned themselves against their controversial position regarding the new coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML80276bd9a244adc809a48380f5d5860713% %MINIFYHTML80276bd9a244adc809a48380f5d5860714%

Facebook and Instagram removed posts by the far-right leader on Monday night that showed Bolsonaro walking outside the capital Brasilia on Sunday and mingling with groups. It was yet another affront to the recommendations of the World Health Organization to isolate itself as a means of containing the pandemic. The companies' move came a day after Twitter also removed some Bolsonaro posts.

%MINIFYHTML80276bd9a244adc809a48380f5d5860715% %MINIFYHTML80276bd9a244adc809a48380f5d5860716%

Facebook, the owner of Instagram, said in a statement that it removes content "that violates our community's standards, that does not allow misinformation that could cause real harm to people."

Twitter justified its decision by saying in a statement that its rules prohibit content that "goes against public health information given by official sources and may put people at greater risk of transmitting COVID-19."

Bolsonaro is one of the few world leaders to insist that the virus itself will do less harm than shutting down the economy. He received the support of his followers, both on social networks and in several cities where they organized demonstrations demanding that life return to normal, but his attitude was also rejected by mayors, state governors and judges. Even some members of Bolsonaro's own administration have insisted on general closure measures that are contrary to his statements.

Last Thursday, Bolsonaro issued a decree adding religious activities to the list of "essential services," meaning that churches could remain open despite governors having banned large gatherings. The decree was revoked by a federal court the following day.

Supreme Court Justice Marco Aurélio Mello has authorized an opposition lawmaker's request for Bolsonaro's own attorney general to investigate an alleged crime committed by the president, the Supreme Court website said Tuesday. The accusation of endangering the public is based on Bolsonaro encouraging people to disobey isolation measures, calling concern about the "hysteria,quot; of the pandemic and characterizing the virus as "a little flu,quot; and "a little cold. " The judge's action requires the attorney general to issue a legal opinion.

In an interview with the O Globo newspaper, Attorney General Augusto Aras said that Bolsonaro is free to express his opinion and go out in public as long as he does not issue any official decree that counteracts the general blockade guidelines, which could set foot in territory that requires legal evaluation. .

Despite the president's open skepticism, senior members of his own cabinet have insisted on closely following the guidelines recommended by international health authorities. "Always technical, always scientific, always doing everything possible to preserve lives," Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta told reporters on Monday.

As of Monday, the Brazilian federal government reported more than 4,579 Covid-19 cases and 159 deaths, the largest figures in Latin America.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially the elderly and people with pre-existing health conditions, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

Bolsonaro has 12 million followers on Facebook, almost 16 million on Instagram and more than 6 million on Twitter. Social media was key to his electoral victory in 2018.

Twitter recently removed posts from Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro for sharing speculation about possible unusual cures for Covid-19.