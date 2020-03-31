Facebook: Facebook Acquires Screen Maker AR Plessey – Latest News

%MINIFYHTML3943eb062747c17cb76f345304ff9e5111% %MINIFYHTML3943eb062747c17cb76f345304ff9e5112%

Facebook acquired British company Plessey, maker of Micro-LED displays for Augmented Reality (AR) devices, for an undisclosed sum.

Plessey, a developer of integrated display technologies, designs and manufactures LED materials and products from its facilities in Plymouth, England.

"Under the new multi-year agreement, Plessey will dedicate manufacturing capabilities and operations, as well as grant an exclusive license to some of its IPs, to assist Facebook prototypes and develop microLED wafers for potential use in future AR / VR products." Facebook said in a statement Monday.

%MINIFYHTML3943eb062747c17cb76f345304ff9e5113% %MINIFYHTML3943eb062747c17cb76f345304ff9e5114%

There were reports that Apple had expressed an interest in acquiring Plessey to power its AR dreams. Apple reportedly plans to launch a combined AR / VR headset by 2021 or 2022, followed by a pair of AR glasses in 2022 or 2023.

%MINIFYHTML3943eb062747c17cb76f345304ff9e5115% %MINIFYHTML3943eb062747c17cb76f345304ff9e5116%

Facebook said its AR / VR team is focused on building the next people-centric computing platform.

"With a future AR glasses product, we envision an glasses form factor that allows the devices to melt so we can be more present with our friends, family and surroundings," the company said.

This will take years, so across AR / VR, "we continue to invest in extensive research on this deep-tech stack and components like small-scale displays."

