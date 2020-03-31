F Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens & # 39; Season Finale draws record ratings on Live + 3 – Deadline

Awkwafina is nora of queens He has finished his first season on a high note. The end of Season 1 on March 25 had season highs between M18-34 (.52, + 27%) and P18-34 (.46, + 22%) on Live + 3, according to Comedy Central and Nielsen.

Viewers staying home amid the coronavirus crisis are credited with contributing at the end of the season by seeing an 8% (.54) increase from the previous week (.49) in L + 3, he says. the net.

Awkwafina as Nora from Queens wrapped up its season as the network's number one freshman cable comedy series between M18-49, and boasts the most-followed season 1 premiere on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram in the past three years with more than 111,000 followers. .

The farewell Y Crazy Rich Asians The star Awkwafina leads the half-hour scripted comedy inspired by her real life in Queens, New York. Raised by her dad (BD Wong) and grandmother (Lori Tan Chinn) alongside her cousin (Bowen Yang), Nora Lin leans on her family as she navigates through life and adulthood in New York's outer district.

Awkwafina as Nora from Queens It is produced by Nora Lum, Karey Dornetto, Lucia Aniello, Teresa Hsiao, Peter Principato and Itay Reiss of Artists First.