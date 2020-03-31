Extends order, keeps school closed until May 4 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML26c92e6c61dcd22ddd6f7df3fb4d143b11% %MINIFYHTML26c92e6c61dcd22ddd6f7df3fb4d143b12%

Governor Greg Abbott has extended his disaster declaration to limit human contact to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which means that schools are closed until at least May 4.

In addition, the governor said that any law enforcement officer in the state can enforce his executive order.

Violators could face a fine or a prison sentence of up to 180 days. Anyone who violates it may also be subject to a quarantine order.

Abbott said residents should avoid eating or drinking in bars, restaurants, and food courts, and visiting gyms or massage parlors, and expands the order to include tattoo studios, piercing studios, and cosmetology salons.

But people can still enjoy outdoor activities like hiking and fishing, as long as they can adequately distance themselves socially.

"Social distancing is our best tool in the fight against COVID-19, and the actions we have taken so far have proven to be effective in limiting the spread of this virus," said Governor Abbott. "Now is the time to redouble our efforts to reduce as much exposure as possible and flatten the curve."

The protocols also allow exceptions for essential activities and services based on the Department of Homeland Security's Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce guidelines. Examples of essential services include: health care, supermarkets, banking and financial services, public services, child care for essential services employees, and government services.

Under federal guidelines, individuals are still prohibited from visiting nursing homes, state-supported living centers, assisted living centers, or long-term care facilities unless they provide critical assistance.

Abbott said the idea of ​​drive-in church service is a possibility at Easter.

