Everything we know about the Tiger King miniseries

The story of Exotic Joe Y Carole Baskin going to be brought to life by Kate McKinnonand the UCP team.

The twisted story of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin's fight has been explored in both podcast and docuseries, but as fans continue to demand more content around crazy individuals, studios are rushing to fulfill their desires.

This is where the Saturday night live star and UCP enters the scene. They are beginning work on creating a miniseries detailing the ongoing fight between Joe, Carole and other members of the big cat community.

So far, his project is in the early days of production, but there is a ton of excitement surrounding the casting process and how the writers will be able to include all the events that occurred between the different parties. On social media, some stars even volunteer for the role of Exotic JoeThat is the amount of publicity there is about the program.