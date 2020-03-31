Everything we know about the Tiger King miniseries

The story of Exotic Joe Y Carole Baskin going to be brought to life by Kate McKinnonand the UCP team.
The twisted story of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin's fight has been explored in both podcast and docuseries, but as fans continue to demand more content around crazy individuals, studios are rushing to fulfill their desires.
This is where the Saturday night live star and UCP enters the scene. They are beginning work on creating a miniseries detailing the ongoing fight between Joe, Carole and other members of the big cat community.
So far, his project is in the early days of production, but there is a ton of excitement surrounding the casting process and how the writers will be able to include all the events that occurred between the different parties. On social media, some stars even volunteer for the role of Exotic JoeThat is the amount of publicity there is about the program.
Listen
Exotic Joe and his gang of misfits have found mega fame with their new Netflix docuseries, but he was first introduced to the world in the second season of the Wondery podcast. Over my dead body. The story that Wondery's writers wove will form the basis of the new series produced by UCP studios. Together Wondery Hernan Lopez Y Marshall Lewy will be executive producer of the limited series with the help of his star, Kate McKinnon.
Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin
UCP confirmed the Saturday night live star will play the divisive Carole Baskin in the limited series.While Carole has not commented on the casting, she requested that the show use only CGI tigers instead of the real ones.
Who will be the tiger king?
Since Netflix aired the docuseries, more than a few actors have thrown their names into the ring for the role of Exotic Joe. Among those A-listers are Dax Shepard, Edward Norton and others. "If they don't cast me as Joe Exotic in the eventual biopic, Hollywood is broken," Dax Shepard tweeted. Meanwhile, some fans think Michael Keaton Y Ben stiller have what it takes to play the controversial figure. Meanwhile, the podcast host, Robert Moorhe says he thinks Margot Robbie she would do a "great job,quot; on paper, but so far it is unknown if she is interested.
Doc "Baghavan,quot; Antle
Will Ferrell, Jim Gaffigan Y John C. Reilly are some of the names that fans think would be great in the role of the mysterious Doc Antle. Justin Long personally nominated Jim Gaffigan, narration Dax Shepard can "sit next to each other at the Oscars,quot;.
Justice for Don Lewis
Depending on the timeline, there could be new evidence brought to light in the disappearance of Carole's husband. Don lewis. The Hillsborough County Sheriff wrote on Twitter: "Since @netflix and # Covid19 #Quarantine have made #TigerKing all the rage, I thought it was a good time to ask for new leads." If this happens, the show may have new information to inspire your script.
