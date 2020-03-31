Eva Marcille fans praise her parenting skills after watching this video of her children, Marley and Mikey

Eva Marcille shared a video on her social media account in which she is with her husband, Michael Sterling, and their children, Marley and Mikey. Fans simply love the relationship between parents and their children.

Watch the video with the family on the patio during social distancing.

People seem to have loved the fact that when Eva told her daughter to put on some shoes, Marley responded with "yes ma'am."

A follower said: ‘When Marly said yes, ma'am … I love her! My heart melted. "

A commenter posted this: ‘and she said yes, madam train❤️ train a child the way they should go and when they are old they will not stray from him. #respect is not for many children who have it today "

Someone else posted: El The fact that she said yes, ma'am … priceless! I love! "And one commenter wrote:" It's the little things like "Yeah Maam,quot; when you know it's a good workout at home. "

Another follower had to make an observation and asked Eva, "When do you plan to remove the pacifier from Mikey so that his teeth are not crooked?"

One of Eva's followers was also enthusiastic about the girl Marley and said: Un Such a polite and respectful little angel! Great parenting! "And someone else agreed:" Marley is very courteous! They are doing a great job as parents! "

In other news, Eva recently made fans smile when she documented an evening date she had with her husband.

Quarantine or not, social estrangement won't stop Eva from continuing her life with Mike Sterling, her best half.

She shared a video on her social media account in which these two have a night date. Fans praised the couple for dating, even in the midst of this global crisis that we are all in these days.



