Europe's hospitals are among the best, but they cannot handle the pandemic.

LONDON – As an increasing number of European hospitals give in to the strain of tens of thousands of coronavirus patients, the crisis has exposed a striking paradox: Some of the world's best health systems are remarkably poorly equipped to handle a pandemic .

%MINIFYHTMLa61a3be8d4375a21b693df45dcbcea8911% %MINIFYHTMLa61a3be8d4375a21b693df45dcbcea8912%

Outbreak experts say European hospital-centric systems, lack of epidemic experience and early complacency are partly to blame for the catastrophic breakdown of the pandemic across the continent.

"If you have cancer, you want to be in a European hospital," said Brice de le Vingne, who runs COVID-19 operations for Doctors Without Borders in Belgium. "But Europe has not had a major outbreak in over 100 years, and now they don't know what to do."

Last week, the World Health Organization reprimanded countries for "wasting,quot; their chance to prevent the virus from establishing itself, saying that countries should have reacted more aggressively two months ago, including implementing more extensive tests. and stricter surveillance measures.

De le Vingne and others say Europe's approach to fighting the new coronavirus was initially too lax and lacked epidemiological underpinnings such as contact tracing, an arduous process in which health officials physically track people who have entered contact with infected people to control how and where the virus is spreading.

During the Ebola outbreaks, including the most recent in the Congo, officials released daily figures on how many contacts were followed, including in remote villages crippled by armed attacks.

After the new coronavirus emerged late last year, China sent a team of approximately 9,000 healthcare workers to pursue thousands of potential contacts in Wuhan every day.

But in Italy, officials in some cases have left sick patients to inform their potential contacts that they had tested positive and resorted to mere daily phone calls to verify them. Spain and Britain have declined to say how many health workers were working on contact tracing or how many contacts were identified at any stage of the outbreak.

"We are really good at tracing contacts in the UK, but the problem is that we did not do enough," said Dr Bharat Pankhania, an infectious disease doctor at the University of Exeter in south west England.

As cases began to accelerate in the UK in early March, Pankhania and others desperately called for call centers to be transformed into contact locating centers. That never happened, in what Pankhania calls "a missed opportunity."

Pankhania added that while Britain has vast experience in treating critical care patients with respiratory problems, such as severe pneumonia, there are simply too few hospital beds to cope with the exponential increase in patients during a pandemic.

"We are already operating at full capacity, and we also have the arrival of the coronavirus at a time when we are totally stressed and there is no decrease in the system," he said, pointing to years of reductions. in bed capacity within the National Health Service of Great Britain.

Elsewhere, the fact that healthcare workers and hospital systems have little experience in rationing care because European hospitals generally have such good resources is now proving problematic.

"Part of the problem is that Italian doctors feel very distressed to make decisions about which patients can get the ICU bed because they can usually push them," said Robert Dingwall of Nottingham Trent University, who studied health systems at Europe. . "Not having the triage experience to do that in a pandemic situation is very overwhelming."

In a departure from their normal role as donors financing outbreak responses in poorer countries, countries like Italy, France and Spain are now on the receiving end of emergency aid.

But Dr. Chiara Lepora, who directs the efforts of Doctors Without Borders at the Lodi hot spot in northern Italy, said the pandemic had revealed some critical problems in developed countries.

"Outbreaks cannot be fought in hospitals," he said. "Hospitals can only deal with the consequences."

Doctors in Bergamo, the epicenter of the Italian outbreak, described the new coronavirus as "the Ebola of the wealthy,quot; in a recent article in the New England Journal of Medicine, warning that health systems in the West are at risk of being overrun by COVID -19 as West African hospitals were in the devastating 2014-16 Ebola outbreak.

"Western health systems have been built around the concept of patient-centered care, but an epidemic requires a change of perspective towards community-centered care," they wrote.

That model of community care is more typically seen in countries in Africa or parts of Asia, where hospitals are reserved only for the sickest patients and many more patients are isolated or treated in small facilities, similar to field hospitals now rush. built throughout Europe.

Even the typically strong networks of family doctors in Europe are insufficient to deal with the deluge of patients who could be more easily served by armies of health workers, people with far less training than doctors but who focus on control measures. epidemics. Developing countries are more likely to have that workforce, as they are more used to massive health interventions such as vaccination campaigns.

Some outbreak experts said European countries miscalculated their ability to stop the new coronavirus.

"But I think the fact that this is a new disease and the speed at which it moved surprised everyone," said Dr. Stacey Mearns of the International Rescue Committee.

Mearns said the current scenes of despair across Europe – doctors and nurses asking for protective gear, temporary morgues on ice rinks to house the dead – were unimaginable just a few weeks ago. In Spain, 14% of their coronavirus cases are infected medical workers, exhausting resources at a critical moment.

"We saw hospitals and communities overwhelmed like this during Ebola in West Africa," he said. "Seeing him in resource-rich nations is very surprising."

___

Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Department of Scientific Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

___

Follow AP coverage of virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak